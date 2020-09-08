Pro-life leaders thank Trump for keeping pro-life promises of first term

September 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A coalition of pro-life leaders has written to President Donald Trump to thank him for upholding the pro-life promises of his first term, and expressing hope that they can continue to work with him in a second.

“As a candidate, on January 23, 2016, you stated, ‘Let me be clear – I am pro-life.’” As President, you have lived up to that statement in standing up for women and the unborn,” reads the letter, which was signed by Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life, Marjorie Dannenfelser of Susan B. Anthony List, Alveda King of Civil Rights for the Unborn, David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress, and dozens of other pro-life leaders.

It goes on to list the numerous pro-life actions Trump has taken in office, from restoring and expanding the Mexico City Policy that bars foreign aid to abortion groups, to disqualifying abortion groups from family planning grants, to opposing a “right” to abortion at the United Nations.

“As we move forward we look forward to further building a culture of life together,” the letter concludes.

If he wins reelection in November, the president says he will “continue our transformation of the federal judiciary” via conservative Supreme Court appointees, to “overcome Democratic filibusters in Congress to finally pass and sign into law” legislation banning late-term abortion and taxpayer funding of abortion, and strengthening protections for infants born alive after failed abortions; and to “fully defund the big abortion industry such as Planned Parenthood of our tax dollars.”

Trump’s Democrat opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is campaigning on a plan to enshrine effectively unlimited abortion on demand into federal law, at taxpayer expense, and even to use the federal Justice Department to tie the hands of states that try to enact any pro-life restrictions.