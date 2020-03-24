Pro-life leaders to public health officials: Response to COVID-19 shouldn’t promote abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Today the leaders of national and state-based pro-life groups sent a letter to Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, calling on all public health officials to oppose the promotion of abortion amidst the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter reads in part:

“While we are in a hectic race to save lives, Planned Parenthood and other powers in the abortion industry remain insistent on taking the lives of innocent unborn children. While surgery centers postpone elective and diagnostic procedures, abortion centers are churning out surgical and chemical abortions and putting women, especially the poor, at risk. Their continued operation depletes sorely needed personal protective equipment and leads to complications that will further overwhelm already overextended emergency rooms. The abortion industry is compounding one crisis with another. Therefore, we urge public officials to use their broad emergency authority to safeguard against the extreme abortion agenda.”

The letter outlines ways that public health officials can resist the abortion lobby’s agenda including:

Ensuring that emergency response funds are not diverted to the abortion industry;

Urging the abortion industry to cease operations and join other healthcare providers in donating their PPE (personal protection equipment) and other equipment to coronavirus response;

Ensure that telemedicine abortion is not expanded during the crisis and maintain FDA limits on dispensing of chemical abortion;

Continue actions to stop illegal mail-order sale of chemical abortion; and

Promote medically accurate and supportive information for women that counters the inaccurate and exploitative messaging coming from an abortion industry all too happy to use the current pandemic to scare women and families into abortion.



The letter was signed more than 50 pro-life leaders, including Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of SBA List; Penny Young Nance, President of Concerned Women for America LAC; Donna Harrison M.D., Executive Director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life; Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life America; and Lila Rose, President of Live Action.

The abortion lobby has been insisting that aborting babies is an “essential” medical service and should be continued during the pandemic.