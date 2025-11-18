Pro-life legend Randall Terry launches permanent campus to train young activists

‘My goal is to bring in the young and courageous from every walk of life to fight child-killing until we eliminate this genocide,’ explained Randall Terry.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (LifeSiteNews) — Just last year, Randall Terry made countless liberal heads explode by using the unique marketing opportunity afforded him as a 2024 U.S. presidential candidate. And he did so not to ask for votes, but to relentlessly blanket the entire country with hard-hitting, graphic pro-life commercials during some of the nation’s most popular TV shows.

The ads, which were run during the climactic final weeks of the 2024 election, were reportedly seen by over 45 million viewers, and likely helped defeat virulently pro-abortion Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Now the pro-life legend – who famously founded Operation Rescue in the 1980s – is embarking on an even bigger project that promises to eclipse previous pro-life efforts: The opening of a “Rescue Resurrection,” a permanent campus established to train pro-life warriors in order to bring abortion front and center to voters across the United States.

“There’s no place in America you can go and be trained in the history of civil disobedience and how to do civil disobedience, how to run for political office and use the law to show America the truth, to make abortion the #1 political issue in America again,” Terry told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview. “Rescue Resurrection” promises to achieve that and more.

Pro-life activists will also learn to engage in media production – movies, commercials, and documentaries – in powerful ways.

“My goal is to bring in the young and courageous from every walk of life to fight child-killing until we eliminate this genocide,” Terry explained.

The Memphis campus will be unveiled during a three-day event, December 3 to 5, consisting of a tour of the new academy, a day of activist training, and a peaceful protest at Planned Parenthood of Memphis.

Speakers at the event represent a veritable who’s who of stalwart pro-life activists, including Sister Dede Byrne, Joan Andrews Bell, Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, Stephen Broden, Dr. Monica Miller, Terrisa Bukovinic, Constance Becker, Melanie Salazar, Alveda King, Missy Reilly Smith with more to be announced.

Among the topics to be covered are: “Starting a movement”; “How to run for office”; “Peaceful social revolution”; “Dr. Martin Luther King’s teachings”; and “Reaching secular Americans.” A “Musical teach-in” is also planned.

If past is prologue, the pro-life movement will become a force like none other.

Terry explained that the new endeavor is called “Rescue Resurrection” because the school aims to nurture the same “harmonic convergence” of “activism, politics, and media” that drove abortion to be the number one voter issue during the 1988 campaign year.

“In 1987, abortion was not among the top ten voter issues,” recounted Terry.

Then, in 1988, after thousands of arrests for peaceful civil disobedience at abortion facilities – inspired and led by Operation Rescue – abortion became the number one voter issue according to ABC exit polling at the time.

“Abortion went from not being in the top ten to being the number one issue,” reiterated Terry. “Why? Because the giant movement created ‘social tension.’”

“Operation Rescue” became the “largest peaceful civil disobedience movement in American history,” said Terry. “We were on Sixty Minutes, 48 Hours, 20/20, Oprah Winfrey, and every major newspaper and every major television network.”

“It was incessant,” he emphasized. “Thousands of people were arrested for doing sit-ins at abortion mills. We called them ‘rescues.’”

Terry explained that the pro-life movement is in the exact same place today as it was in 1987.

Abortion currently is not among the top ten issues weighing on American voters’ minds. Terry said this “is a crisis for the unborn.”

“Social tension and peaceful civil disobedience drive an issue to the forefront. And that is our mission; to make the abortion genocide a top political issue once again, so that we can make it illegal in all 50 states to kill babies.”

“We’re going to train people how to take this momentum back to their cities and towns. We are going to have the largest civil disobedience action in 30 years for the sake of the babies,” declared Terry.

To attend the launch of Rescue Resurrection in Memphis, December 3-5, sign up here.

