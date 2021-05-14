Pro-life lobbyist: We need to protect the unborn with a ‘personhood’ amendment to the Constitution

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The top state lobbyist for the unborn in Wisconsin, Matt Sande, was interviewed by LifeSite Vice President Gualberto Garcia-Jones recently. They spoke at last month’s Bringing America Back to Life convention about the need to protect preborn babies through a Constitutional amendment guaranteeing their personhood.

Sande and Pro-Life Wisconsin work tirelessly to ensure personhood protection for the unborn. “Personhood is so foundational to the pro-life movement because a person is simply a human bein,” he told Garcia-Jones. And it begins “at the moment of conception,” without any exceptions.