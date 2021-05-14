News

Pro-life lobbyist: We need to protect the unborn with a ‘personhood’ amendment to the Constitution

Matt Sande works on behalf of the unborn for Pro-Life Wisconsin.
Fri May 14, 2021 - 10:20 am EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The top state lobbyist for the unborn in Wisconsin, Matt Sande, was interviewed by LifeSite Vice President Gualberto Garcia-Jones recently. They spoke at last month’s Bringing America Back to Life convention about the need to protect preborn babies through a Constitutional amendment guaranteeing their personhood.

Sande and Pro-Life Wisconsin work tirelessly to ensure personhood protection for the unborn. “Personhood is so foundational to the pro-life movement because a person is simply a human bein,” he told Garcia-Jones. And it begins “at the moment of conception,” without any exceptions. 

Sande, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, says that this definition of personhood is the basis of the pro-life argument.  He also mentions that abortion cannot be defeated if there are “explicit exceptions in the law denying equal protection.” 

Sande argues that many “state supreme courts are finding rights to abortion in their state constitutions out of thin air” but that pro-lifers need to have the goal of “total protection of personhood, because at the end you’re either person or you’re property.” 

