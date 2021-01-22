Pro-life Mass in Columbus cathedral disrupted by pro-abortion protesters

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A group of pro-abortion activists this morning stormed the Catholic Cathedral of St. Joseph in downtown Columbus, Ohio, and disrupted a pro-life Mass that was being celebrated at the time.

During Mass, which was celebrated by local Robert J. Brennan, eight activists paraded around the pews inside the cathedral, displaying posters with messages that read: “Fund abortion, not cops,” and, “Abortion on demand, end Hyde now.”

The Hyde Amendment is a legislative provision barring the use of federal funds to pay for abortion, with the exception of certain cases like incest or rape. Pro-abortion President Joe Biden had long supported the Hyde Amendment, but in 2019 changed his position to appease radical pro-abortion voters.

The mostly female group inside St. Joseph Cathedral was chanting, “Two, four, six, eight, this Church teaches hate,” as they marched around the church building before scuffling with police and security, who were trying to escort the protestors out.

Today’s Mass was celebrated as part of the U.S. bishops’ Respect Life program. January 22 marks the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that effectively legalized abortion in all fifty states. The “Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children” is organized annually in dioceses across the country.

On their way out, the pro-abortion group can be heard verbally abusing the security team by screaming obscenities. After they were successfully escorted out, the group remained outside the cathedral, shouting insults back to the congregation inside, including “Jesus hates you,” and, “If hell is real, you can burn in it.”

Before Mass had begun, the director of the diocese’s Office for Social Concerns, Jerry Freewalt, said that “[we] are called to respect life and love our neighbor … They’re all made in the image of God.”

He added that “it’s important because, especially in this day and age where there’s a lot of turmoil in our society and in some circles disrespect for each other, this type of Mass we hope will empower Catholics and all people of goodwill to take up that mantle of seeing Christ in each other.”

Self-professed Catholic Joe Biden, whose press secretary touted his Catholicism just two days ago in response to a question about abortion, issued a statement today strongly supporting abortion.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe. We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity. This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world,” the statement emphasized.

“As the Biden-Harris Administration begins in this critical moment, now is the time to rededicate ourselves to ensuring that all individuals have access to the health care they need.”