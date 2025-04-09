Pro-life medical student renews fight against his expulsion from Canadian university

Rafael Zaki, a Christian medical student punished for publishing pro-life posts, is appealing his expulsion from the University of Manitoba.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (LifeSiteNews) — A Christian medical student expelled for voicing his pro-life beliefs online is fighting his expulsion in court.

From March 26 to 27, the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench heard an appeal from Rafael Zaki over a decision from the University of Manitoba’s Progress Committee to expel him from the university’s medical program for “unprofessional conduct” because he posted pro-life comments on social media.

“Zaki’s case underscores the immense power universities hold over students’ academic and professional futures,” Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA) reported. “It shows how professionalism standards can be abused for ideological and political purposes.”

Zaki, a Coptic Orthodox, came under fire by the university in February 2019 for making pro-life comments online. Zaki had published numerous pro-life posts on Facebook, including one which was characterized as pro-life and pro-gun.

Additionally, he penned a 27-page essay in which he compared the murder of the unborn through abortion with other human rights violations such as genocide and slavery. He also stated that abortionists are guilty of first-degree murder.

READ: Disability rights panel calls out Canada, US states pushing euthanasia on sick patients

The university subsequently received numerous complaints regarding his posts. Although Zaki wrote five letters apologizing for the posts, the university deemed his statements insufficient.

“Your fifth apology lacked sincerity, as no evidence of any personal exploration or self-examination of any of your attitudes was provided,” the university stated, according to court documents. “Further, you continued to apologize for the impact your article had on readers, suggesting it was their fault for being offended.”

Zaki appealed the decision in 2020 and 2022, but both times the school committee upheld the decision. He then decided to take his case to the Manitoba’s Court of Queen’s Bench, which ruled the university was biased in their decision.

The judge explained that Dr. Ira Ripstein, the associate dean of undergraduate medical education, served as the “investigator, prosecutor, and judge” in Zaki’s case. As a result, he ordered that the university re-hear Zaki’s appeal.

However, the university once again chose to uphold their decision and refused to allow Zaki to return to class.

Now, he is in court again to fight for his Charter rights. Zaki revealed that he believes the university infringed on his rights, as they punished him for refusing to recant his pro-life beliefs.

READ: Pro-life hospice allowed to petition BC Supreme Court for euthanasia-free medical spaces

Share











