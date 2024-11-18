Pro-life Men’s March triumphant after radical leftists fail to blockade them

Local law enforcement called in reinforcements and, after a pause of more than 30 minutes, were able to successfully break through the physical blockade and allow the peaceful pro-life Men's March to resume.

BOSTON, MA (LifeSiteNews) — The National Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood held their third annual event in Boston on Saturday when it was met by a mostly masked crowd of more than several hundred who were shouting profanities and seeking to physically block the peaceful assembly about halfway through the legally permitted march.

Local law enforcement called in reinforcements and, after a pause of more than 30 minutes, were able to successfully break through the physical blockade and allow the peaceful pro-life march to resume. Over a dozen people from the so-called “pro-choice” side were arrested.

Though slightly delayed, the march did arrive for their scheduled rally at the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common where they were able to publicly proclaim their pro-life message with local and national speakers. Opposing protesters continued to surround the peaceful assembly shouting vile profanities at those participating and calling them “nazis” and “fascists.” The Men’s March includes women and children as part of their family-oriented event.

As of Monday morning, among the groups that have taken credit for organizing and participating in the unsuccessful blockade include a national group called Socialist Alternative and the Revolutionary Communist Party.

According to Jim Havens, co-founder of The Men’s March, “It’s quite telling that the group yelling ‘nazis’ and ‘fascists’ at us were using totalitarian tactics to try to stop our lawful march and assembly. We thank local law enforcement for honoring our permits and doing their job to bring protection and order to the chaos. Pro-life is pro-woman, pro-family, and all about authentic love – and our side clearly exemplified that, while the opposition was clearly manifesting all manner of hatred and disorder. It was a clear witness for all to see. The Men’s March calls on all men to love and serve women and children, and never to harm them. We also call on all to pray and work for the day when the lie of abortion will be banished from our world and all innocent human life is valued and loved without exception – this begins in public policy with the urgent call for our U.S. Supreme Court to affirm the Constitutional personhood of the preborn under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Every human being is a human person and it’s a scientific fact, not a religious belief, that life begins at conception/fertilization. We all ought to agree: Personhood Now. It’s time.”

For more information go to www.themensmarch.com. All photographs courtesy of The National Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood

