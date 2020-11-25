Pro-life Missouri Gov. lights up State Capitol dome in purple to recognize National Adoption Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri, November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Missouri’s pro-life Republican Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and People’s House to be lit up in purple last weekend in recognition of National Adoption Month.

We light the dome purple to recognize National Adoption Month and open the hearts of Missourians to these special children who dream of a life with an adoptive family. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 21, 2020

“The dome and Governor's Mansion will light up purple at sunset Friday and remain lit until sunrise each day through the weekend. The color purple represents the 1,579 Missouri children and youth in foster care who are looking for a forever family,” the Governor’s Nov. 18 executive order states.

"Most Missourians can't imagine growing up and spending their adult life without their family,” Governor Parson said. "Every child deserves a family of their own to provide the love, support, and strong foundation they need. This weekend, we light the dome and People’s House purple to recognize National Adoption Month and open the hearts of Missourians to these special children who dream of a life with an adoptive family.”

Pro-life advocates make the case that “adoption is the loving option” when a woman faces a crisis pregnancy.

Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division states that in order to become an adoptive parent, one must:

Be at least 21 years of age

Complete a child abuse/neglect check and criminal background check including fingerprints

Be in good health, both physically and mentally

Have a stable income

Be willing to participate in and complete a free training and assessment process

Be part of a professional team willing to voice perspectives and concerns

Be willing to partner with the child’s family

Parson is known to be staunchly pro-life. He said on Twitter last year: “It’s time to make Missouri the most Pro-Life state in the country! Thanks to leaders in the House and Senate, we are one vote away from passing one of the strongest #ProLife bills in the country - standing for life, protecting women’s health, and advocating for the unborn.”

He made that statement shortly before he signed the landmark legislation that banned abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, the only exception being medical emergencies (to save the life of the mother). “Under the law, any person who performs an abortion after eight weeks – could be charged with a Class B felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison,” according to NPR.