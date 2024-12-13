Pro-life MP gives ‘beautiful’ Christmas message in House of Commons recounting Jesus’ birth

Conservative MP Richard Bragdon recalled that Jesus, Our Lady, and St. Joseph faced ‘hard times’ on the first Christmas not dissimilar to those Canadians face today under the Trudeau regime.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian pro-life Conservative MP used his time in the House of Commons to share the Nativity story of Jesus’s birth with his fellow parliamentarians in a beautiful and poignant manner. He reminded his fellow MPs, using references to current hardships being faced by Canadians, that Christ came to save “everyone on every side of the House,” regardless of one’s “partisanship.”

“How does Christmas relate to what we’re talking about (in the House of Commons)?” asked Conservative Party of Canada MP Richard Bragdon in his pro-Christmas and pro-Christian speech on Friday afternoon.

Bragdon recalled how when Jesus was born, the “hard times” he and his family faced were not dissimilar to today.

“Oh, it does, because on that very first Christmas, the first Noel, it is written that it came at a time of taxation. It was a heavy, burdensome time of taxation, and therefore they had to do a census to find out exactly what the population was in that region so they could collect more taxes,” he said.

Bragdon noted how, as it was then in Christ’s time, it is in many ways today in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada, noting how Canadians find themselves in “uncertain times and under the weight of great taxation.”

He said however that the “timeless” Christmas event allows for Canadians to “draw hope from” it.

“No matter how ordinary they feel, and no matter how stacked the odds may be against them, and how many times they may feel overlooked by society and forgotten by governments, there’s someone who still knows their name and still recognizes them. And that’s what the story of Christmas is all about is, that we’re not alone,” he said.

Bragdon recounted how for Jesus’s mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and his adopted father St. Joseph, it “wasn’t an easy journey and we have a way of romanticizing the imagery, and we have these wonderful images of the Nativity.”

“But trust me, it probably wasn’t very pretty, nor exciting at the time for this terrified young couple who were living under accusations, probably being very much falsely accused,” he said.

Bragdon noted how, as it was before in Jesus’s time and is today in Canada, there was a housing “crisis.”

“They had a housing crisis in Bethlehem,” he said, adding that Jesus was finally born after Our Lady and St. Joseph found room in a stable.

He observed how, when Jesus was born, it was with no fanfare.

“He didn’t come by way of a palace. He wasn’t escorted by a private jet. He didn’t come in a Maserati. He came by way of a donkey [and was] born in a barn,” said Bragdon.

“Humble, and he was witnessed by cattle,” he continued. “It didn’t smell good.”

Bragdon’s reference to a Maserati was a direct jab at NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who recently was spotted coming out of such a car for his workday at Parliament.

MP highlights importance of prayer in ‘uncertain times’

Towards the end of his speech, Bragdon noted how his prayer for everyone in the House is that it “helps all of them to know that, yes, He came for everyone on every side of the House, regardless of partisanship or politics, because there are things bigger than politics in life.”

“That is the greatest gift that was ever given, because His name was to be called Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us.’ He is with us in uncertain times. He is with us in hurtful times. He is with us in painful times and in joyous times, and He promised to never leave us,” he said.

“With that, to conclude, my wish for the House and for everyone in Canada who is hurting right now is that He may be their Emmanuel, their God, Who is with them and with us. Merry Christmas to members and their families.”

His speech was praised by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) director of communications Pete Baklinski, who said his speech might be “might be the most beautiful Christmas message you’ve ever heard.”

“The pro-life MP brought out parts of the story as it relates to hard times happening in Canada today on account of the Trudeau Liberals’ failing policies,” wrote Baklinski on X Friday.

“If you agree with hearing this kind of speech in our Parliament, please repost.”

Share











