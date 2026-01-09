Pro-life MP laments increasing ‘attacks on free speech’ after Canadian university cancels open forum

Conservative Garnett Genuis said he was not allowed to talk with students in the campus center at York University about jobs and unemployment.

( LifeSiteNews ) – One of Canada’s most prominent pro-life MPs warned that “attacks on free speech” in Canada are on the rise after a scheduled event at a Toronto-area university was not allowed to proceed.

Garnett Genuis, a father of five and an Alberta MP of the Conservative Party, was scheduled to hold an event at York University in Toronto on January 9 before the university’s student center made sure it did not happen.

In a statement posted January 7 on X, Genuis said he was “pretty surprised” he was told he could not proceed with his event.

“I have disappointing news to share about further attacks on free speech. My event at York University (scheduled for this Friday) is now cancelled,” he wrote.

He noted how he was “pretty surprised” about what happened, adding, “We’ve done the same event concept at universities in 4 provinces without incident.”

“I stand in a public area in front of a banner and talk to students as they walk by about jobs and unemployment. But the student union at York won’t allow it. York students who want to talk about jobs and unemployment should please contact my office. I still want to hear your stories,” he added.

In later comments he made on X, Genuis noted that he is hopeful he will hold the event at a later time, and that he may consider doing an “unauthorized” on campus at a later date.

“Some people have suggested that I proceed with the event anyways. I am willing to do so-called ‘unauthorized’ events on campus. I did one previously at Concordia. I don’t believe that student unions should be able to shut these things down,” he noted.

“In this particular case, I’ve been working with a group of local students to facilitate the event. I don’t want to create a situation in which they could face indirect consequences. I’m always ready to deal with controversy, but I don’t want to leave someone else holding the bag. So bottom line — I expect to be back at York, but not this Friday.”

According to York University Student Centre executive director Jason Goulart in statements made to the media, Genuis’ event was not allowed to go ahead because of booking policies and was not politically motivated in any way.

Although Genuis was prevented from speaking, he did hold a similar event on January 8 at Dalhousie University and another event on January 9 at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Canada’s Conservative Party, along with top constitutional experts, have warned that free speech is under “attack” in Canada due to recent laws passed, and in the process of being passed, by the pro-abortion Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

