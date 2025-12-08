Pro-life MP says Liberal bill targets Christians by removing religious exemption in hate-speech law

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani called a Canadian bill that would criminalize quoting parts of the Bible 'cultural imperialism targeting Christians, Muslims, and Jews.'

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – Canadian pro-life Conservative MP Jamil Jivani said the Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney is targeting Christians and people of other faith with a bill that would criminalize quoting parts of the Bible.

“The Liberal Party and Mark Carney are engaged in cultural imperialism, targeting Christians, Muslims, and Jews,” Jivani said in an X post last week that included a link to a video of him speaking out against Bill C-9 in the House of Commons on December 4.

Jivani said in clear terms that government should “not make its way into churches, mosques and synagogues in an effort to bring Liberal values, nor use the criminal justice system to enforce Liberal values on the private religious lives of Canadian citizens.”

He said that this is “precisely what a colonizer would do,” adding, “That is precisely what a cultural imperialist would do.”

Jivani noted that when looking at the “language of colonizers and cultural imperialists,” Canadians need to recognize that when the Liberals “attack scripture, when they attack the Bible, when they attack our religions and when they try to justify bringing the criminal justice system into our places of worship, they are trying to strip away the things that make us well-rounded people.”

“To them, we are simply economic inputs. We should have no culture. They believe we should have no meaning in our lives,” he added.

Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act, as reported by LifeSiteNews, has been blasted by constitutional experts as allowing empowered police and the government to go after individuals it deems to have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a government insider revealed that the Liberal government plans to remove religious exemptions from Canada’s hate-speech laws.

Concerns over Bill C-9 have resulted in the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) condemning the proposed restrictions on quoting religious texts, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

In a December 4 letter to Carney, the CCCB firmly advocated against proposed amendments to Bill C-9,

“(T)he proposed elimination of the ‘good faith’ religious-text defence raises significant concerns,” reads the letter, signed by Bishop Pierre Goudreault, the CCCB president.

“This narrowly framed exemption has served for many years as an essential safeguard to ensure that Canadians are not criminally prosecuted for their sincere, truth-seeking expression of beliefs made without animus and grounded in long-standing religious traditions.”

Other Conservative MPs have voiced concerns about Bill C-9.

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis recently blasted the Carney government’s plan to criminalize parts of the Bible as an attack on “Christians,” warning it sets a “dangerous precedent” for Canadian society.

In response, the party launched a petition over fear that religious texts could be criminalized

Liberal MP Marc Miller had said earlier in the year that certain passages of the Bible are “hateful” because of what it says about homosexuality and those who recite the passages should be jailed. As reported by LifeSiteNews, he was recently appointed as a government minister by Carney.

Share











