Pro-life MP slams Liberal for saying ‘MAGA religious extremism’ justifies ‘hate speech’ bill

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton said in response to Liberal MP John Paul Danko that Canadians shouldn't be charged for quoting certain verses of the Bible or Torah.

( LifeSiteNews ) – A Canadian Conservative MP criticized a Liberal MP for allegedly implying that those who bring into Canada so-called “MAGA religious extremism” confirms there is justification for enacting a federal law that, if passed, could ban quoting certain parts of the Bible in public.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton, as reported by LifeSiteNews, stated on January 13 in a video posted on X that Canadians “need to stop the Liberal attack on religious freedom.”

Lawton was referring to Liberal Bill C-9, or the Combating Hate Act, which, if passed, could potentially criminalize parts of the Bible about homosexuality. Conservative MPs have warned that Bill C-9 is a direct “attack” on religious freedom and would allow the “prosecution” of those who simply read certain passages of scripture in “good faith.”

In reply to his X video post, Liberal MP John Paul Danko wrote, “Importing MAGA religious extremism to Canada, and complete alignment with @realDonaldTrump Anger, division and weird conspiracy theories – this is @PierrePoilievre‘s @CPC_HQ.”

In reply, Lawton wrote on X that Danko “says it’s ‘MAGA religious extremism’ to think Canadians shouldn’t be charged for quoting certain verses of the Bible or Torah, as his colleague Marc Miller says should happen.”

“You should come out to one of our town halls, JP. You might learn something,” he added.

Liberal MP Marc Miller had said last year that certain passages of the Bible are “hateful” because of what they say about homosexuality, and those who recite the passages should be jailed. As reported by LifeSiteNews, he was appointed as a government minister by Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Lawton’s “Religious Freedom” town hall main event will be held January 20 in Brampton, Ontario, hosted by multiple Conservative MPs.

Lawton is currently touring Canada for additional “Religious Freedom” events leading up to the main event, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

About Bill C-9, Lawton has said that it is a “very dangerous” bill that squarely takes “aim at religious freedom and freedom of expression.”

“The bill is supposed to be protected communities from hate but actually will send people to jail for up to two years if they express a religious view or even cite a religious scripture the government finds offensive,” he said.

“My Conservative colleagues and I have been 100 percent clear. We have been unequivocal, that we will not stand for this attack on religious freedom and freedom of expression for Canadians.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Bill C-9 has been blasted by constitutional experts as allowing empowered police and the government to go after those it deems to have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way. The bill was introduced by Justice Minister Sean Fraser last year.

The bill, if passed, could criminalize parts of the Bible, with Conservative MPs warning it is a direct “attack” on religious freedom and would allow the “prosecution” of those who simply read certain passages of scripture in “good faith.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney’s Liberal government recently passed amendments to the bill removing a religious exception.

The amendments to Bill C-9 have been condemned by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, who penned an open letter to the Carney Liberals blasting the proposed amendment and calling for its removal.

