Pro-life Ontario Party leader permanently banned from Twitter for calling out COVID vaccine injuries

Former MP Derek Sloan was removed for saying this: 'Their next move will be to rebrand the symptoms of COVID vaccine injury as ‘long COVID.’ The cure for ‘long COVID’ will be more vaccine boosters, which will create more ‘long COVID.’ Public health isn’t on your side.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The leader of the Ontario Party and former federal Member of Parliament Derek Sloan were permanently banned from Twitter after receiving his third and final strike for a tweet calling out the safety of the COVID jabs.

On Sunday, Sloan was notified by Twitter that his account had been suspended because of a reply he gave to a tweet from a Rebel News board member regarding remarks from Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.

On May 8, Rebel News board member of head of post-production Efron Monsanto tweeted a video clip in which Tam remarked that around 50% of people who caught COVID have “long COVID” symptoms.

“We probably anticipate that the impacts of long COVID is going to be quite substantial,” said Tam, who then said Canadians should get a COVID booster shot as a result.

In reply to Tam’s remarks, Sloan wrote, “Their next move will be to rebrand the symptoms of COVID vaccine injury as ‘long COVID.’ The cure for ‘long COVID’ will be more vaccine boosters, which will create more ‘long COVID.’ Public health isn’t on your side.”

Sloan’s response was met with an almost immediate suspension of his @TrueDerekSloan Twitter account.

In an interview with LifeSiteNews, Sloan said that he appealed the ban, but this afternoon was notified by Twitter that his account “was permanently suspended due to multiple or repeat violations of the Twitter Rules.”

“This account will not be restored. This case will now be closed and replies will not be monitored,” Twitter wrote to Sloan as shown to LifeSiteNews.

Sloan told LifeSiteNews that he did not know if his appeal would work, but he had “no idea what exactly we’ve done, or what the process is,” from Twitter regarding the appeals process.

“The other times we have been penalized we have appealed,” said Sloan, who noted that he was successful in getting a favorable outcome for his first two strikes.

Sloan said that he has hopes Twitter’s new head. Elon Musk, once he has full control of the company, might be able to help him get his account back.

“Elon, throw me a bone, get me back on Twitter,” Sloan told LifeSiteNews.

“We will encourage our followers to tweet out to Elon to maybe start a ‘free Derek’ campaign or something.”

Long COVID is when people who have had the virus continue to display some symptoms for months on end.

Sloan’s Ontario Party, whose motto is “Freedom, Family, & Faith,” is currently in the middle of a campaign for the Ontario provincial elections, which will take place on June 2.

Sloan said that the timing of his Twitter ban is “suspect.”

“Facebook is also putting a hard stop into our advertising for Ontario Party as well,” Sloan told LifeSiteNews.

“It’s obviously in the context of democracy a travesty of justice, this is the middle of our campaign period. Canadians deserve better.”

Sloan, while now banned from Twitter, told LifeSiteNews that he is hopeful Musk will “turn the company around.”

Musk is known to be an advocate for free speech. Last month, Twitter announced the $44 billion sale or buyout to Musk. It is anticipated Musk will take over as Twitter CEO once his deal to buy Twitter closes.

Billionaire entrepreneur Musk on Tuesday said that he will reactivate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account should his deal to buy the company close.

As for Sloan’s campaign, Sloan said it is going “very well.”

“People are really resonating to our main messages, no World Economic Forum, Digital ID, no foreign buying of real estate or farmlands, medical privacy, no censorship, and free votes,” Sloan told LifeSiteNews.

“Education not indoctrination,” he added.

While an MP was outspoken against COVID mandates, including the jabs, Sloan was kicked out of the Conservative Party of Canada shortly after the 2002 leadership race, of which he was a candidate.

He is outspokenly pro-life, and recently hired former Trump adviser Roger Stone to help run his Ontario Party.

COVID vaccine mandates have split Canadian society, and the mRNA shots themselves approved for use in Canada have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

A recent study linking heart deaths to the mRNA jabs is now facing a “major pushback” from large pharmaceutical companies.

In fact, the U.S. FDA recently limited the use of Johnson and Johnson’s (J&J) COVID vaccine for adults because of an increase in the risks of blood clots.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

