Pro-life Ontario Party leader slams ‘globalist’ rivals after exclusion from election debates

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Despite the Ontario Party having a sitting MPP and over 100 registered candidates, party leader Derek Sloan was left out of the provincial election debates.

“Last night, the second election debate was held, but Ontario Party leader Derek Sloan was excluded, yet again, despite our party having a sitting MPP in Queen’s Park and 105 registered candidates running in the June 2nd election,” the Ontario Party said in a press release Tuesday morning.

“It was not really a debate because there were merely four globalists arguing with each other, representing the same globalist interests, not the interests of Ontarians,” the release added.

Sloan, who has previously sat as a Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party of Canada at the federal level, launched the Ontario Party to provide Ontarians with an alternative to the pro-lockdown and pro-vaccine mandate Progressive Conservative Party led by current Premier Doug Ford.

“This is more election interference by the elites, just like when Big Tech banned my Twitter account for saying things they didn’t like. Preventing the leader of a political party with a sitting MPP from participating in leadership debates is nothing less than election tampering and is a profoundly anti-democratic act,” Sloan charged.

“Ontarians are desperate for change, but it will not come from the four globalists. They are just different colored pawns of the WEF [World Economic Forum] and WHO [World Health Organization], and will continue to hand our province over to the globalist elite. This is totally different from the Ontario Party, which is committed to restoring the rights and freedoms of Ontarians,” stated the release, while also reminding readers that the Ontario Party is committed to “Freedom, Family, and Faith.”

In support of Sloan’s charges that the four mainstream parties in Ontario – the Progressive Conservatives, the New Democrats, the Liberals, and the Green Party — are doing the bidding of “globalists,” Ontario was subjected to some of the longest lockdowns and school closures in North America during the so-called COVID pandemic.

Moreover, even after scrapping the vaccine passport system following the Freedom Convoy protest earlier this year, the Ontario government under Ford has continued to move forward with its implementation of its own digital identification system, a framework the Canadian Bankers Association has admitted is the brainchild of the globalist WEF.

While every major party in Ontario has supported indoor mask mandates, vaccine passports, and vaccine mandates, Ford’s so-called conservative government has gone as far as booting multiple MPPs from his caucus for voicing disagreement with the party’s lockdown policies and coercive mass vaccination efforts.

One such MPP, Rick Nicholls, is the MPP currently sitting for the Ontario Party.

