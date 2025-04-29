Pro-life political commentator and journalist wins seat as Conservative MP

News of Andrew Lawton's election as an MP was praised by Campaign Life Coalition, who had given him a 'green light' rating as a pro-life candidate.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Andrew Lawton, a pro-lifer who for years worked as a prominent political commentator, was elected as a Conservative Party of Canada Member of Parliament in last night’s election.

“Thank you, Elgin—St. Thomas—London South! It’s an honour to be elected as your next member of Parliament,” Lawton wrote on X today.

Thank you, Elgin—St. Thomas—London South! It’s an honour to be elected as your next member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/811CRiS3Ed — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) April 29, 2025

News of his election as an MP was praised by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), who had given him a “green light” rating as a pro-life candidate.

“Journalist & former @TheInterim_News columnist @AndrewLawton can now add ‘MP’ to his resume,” noted CLC yesterday.

“The #prolife movement has gained a real asset in the House of Commons, who will defend life from conception to natural death. Congratulations & prayers! #cdnpoli #CanadaElections2025.”

Lawton, while working as a journalist, was vocal in his opposition to COVID dictates, and frequently spoke out against anti-life policies and internet censorship laws implemented by the Liberal government.

At times he appeared as a guest on LifeSite’s former Jonathan Van Maren Show.

Monday’s election saw Liberal leader Mark Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, however, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader, for now.

While many conservative MPs are pro-life, the rather stunning defeat of Poilievre comes as many social conservatives felt betrayed by him. During his campaign, he more than once promised to maintain the status quo on abortion – which is allowed through all nine months of pregnancy – and euthanasia, and who failed to directly address a number of moral issues like the LGBT agenda.

Share











