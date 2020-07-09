Pro-life pregnancy center opens across from Texas Planned Parenthood

DALLAS, July 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The largest Planned Parenthood facility in Texas has a new neighbor in the form of a pro-life pregnancy center that will provide life-saving support and alternatives to the deaths taking place across the street.

The Prestonwood Pregnancy Center has moved to a new location in southwest Dallas, where it will offer free sonograms, ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, medical referrals, childbirth classes, and pregnancy counseling free of charge, Fox News reported. Its new location is directly across the street from Planned Parenthood’s largest abortion center in the state.

“An unplanned pregnancy is one of the greatest challenges a woman can face, especially during a time of economic hardship like the one we are living through," said Leanne Jamieson, who heads the new Prestonwood location. "Our mission is to meet these women where they are and let them know they are not walking this road alone."

“I truly believe this relocation is the greatest opportunity we’ve had in our 29 years of operating to offer hope where it’s been lost, to offer a better choice that leads to life instead of death and to show grace and love at the very moment when many women are their greatest need," added Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church, who founded the pregnancy center in 1991.

Prestonwood currently has two permanent locations in Texas as well as several mobile clinics that offer pregnancy tests, sonograms, and referrals for further care.

The new clinic says that since opening there is already a 50 percent increase in the number of women it has seen, 90 percent of whom ultimately decided to choose life – indicating that the location’s proximity to Planned Parenthood has made a significant difference in the number of babies and women saved.

There are more than 170 pregnancy centers offering services for alternatives to and recovery from abortion, compared with 40 Planned Parenthood locations. Nationwide, legitimate providers of non-abortion women’s healthcare outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities 20 to 1.