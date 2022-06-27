Pro-life pregnancy centers face arson, smoke bomb attacks after Roe v. Wade reversal

'If abortions aren’t safe neither are you,' wrote the vandals in Colorado.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado and Oregon were targeted with spray paint, smoke bombs, and fire after last Friday’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Amid the pro-abortion protests that overtook America last weekend after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Christian pregnancy center in Longmont, Colorado was vandalized and set ablaze, and a center in Eugene, Oregon was hit with smoke bombs.

According to the New York Post, police were called to Life Choices, a Christian pro-life crisis pregnancy center, in Longmont, Colorado at 3 a.m. last Saturday after the center was covered in pro-abortion graffiti and set on fire.

“If abortions aren’t safe neither are you,” read one of the spray-painted messages, which has become a common phrase among pro-abortion vandals.

“Bans off our bodies,” read another.

The report explains that the building suffered “heavy fire and smoke damage” and police are currently looking for the suspects.

In Oregon, the pro-life Dove Medical Center was also the target of pro-abortion violence, leading the police to make 10 arrests.

According to a press release by the Eugene Police, over 75 protesters arrived at Dove Medical Center as part of the “Night of Rage” pro-abortion movement, with many “wearing all black clothing with masks and hoods.”

The police explained that “some people” were “observed picking up rocks” and donning “gas masks” while “Unknown people in the crowd threw smoke bombs at officers along with several filled water bottles.”

Both Life Choices and Dove Medical Center market themselves as faith-based pregnancy centers, stating upfront that they will not refer or direct women for abortions.

Both organizations explain that on top of providing prenatal services, help with the adoption processes, and resources on parenting, they also provide counseling to women who have already had abortions to help them heal from the fallout of the often-traumatic procedure.

Despite the fact that crisis pregnancy centers focus entirely on aiding women who find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy, pro-abortion activists have consistently targeted such groups, oftentimes with messages identical to what was painted on Life Choices’ center last weekend.

While radical pro-abortion vandalism occurs throughout the country, pro-life organizations and Catholic churches in Colorado have been consistently targeted, despite the state’s extremely lax abortion laws.

In May, Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado, was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti just days after the Supreme Court draft opinion showing that Roe v. Wade was likely being overturned was leaked.

According to a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Denver, there have been at least 30 instances of vandalism toward Catholic churches in Colorado within the last two years, with the May incident being the second time Sacred Heart of Mary had been targeted.

Since the state allows abortion up until the moment of birth, Boulder, Colorado is home to one of a handful of clinics in the entire country that openly advertises that they provide late-term, third-trimester abortions.

According to the Boulder Abortion Clinic’s website, they receive “referrals from across the country and internationally” for their infanticide services.

While proponents of abortion often state that late-term abortions are “extremely rare,” statistics from the Boulder clinic show that hundreds of these third-trimester abortions were carried out between 1992 and 2012, with several occurring as late as week 38 or 39 of pregnancy.

Share











