Pro-life pregnancy centers have saved over 800,000 babies since 2016: report

A total of 828,131 babies are estimated to have been saved from abortion from 2016 through 2020 by pro-life pregnancy centers.

Washington, D.C (Lozier Institute) – A new analysis of a nationally representative dataset reveals that since 2016 more than 800,000 human lives have been saved through the community-based care of pro-life pregnancy centers.

Currently, more than 2,700 pro-life pregnancy centers support pregnant women facing difficult circumstances with medical care and referrals, education, mentoring, and material support including diapers, car seats, and clothing. The centers provide local women with tangible support to address challenges related to pregnancy.

Community-based support is offered through nearly 15,000 staff and almost 54,000 volunteers, which includes 10,200 licensed medical professionals (both staff and volunteers).

“Radical pro-abortion activists have violently attacked pro-life pregnancy centers in recent weeks, which Speaker Pelosi and other national leaders have failed to condemn,” said Charles A. “Chuck” Donovan, president of Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI).

“Yet real-world data shows that compassion and decency are winning, with more than 800,000 precious babies saved thanks to brave volunteers and staff who willingly take the risk of helping women and their families,” he added.

“Pro-life pregnancy centers help women fulfill their dreams by listening to their concerns and needs and building a network of community support to partner with the mother through pregnancy and beyond,” said Donovan. “This is what the violent activists are attempting to silence.”

The new analysis from Charlotte Lozier Institute was based on a nationally representative group of more than 1,100 Care Net pregnancy centers’ de-identified data, which was collected and recorded each year since 2008. The data was then weighted to create national estimates for the total number of pro-life pregnancy centers that CLI studies in the United States.

From 2016 through 2020 an estimated 828,131 babies were saved from abortion.

YEAR ESTIMATED LIVES SAVED NUMBER OF PREGNANCY CENTERS 2016 173,587 2,600 2017 163,105 2,600 2018 169,547 2,600 2019 177,716 2,700 2020 144,176 2,700 Total Lives Saved 828,131

Moira Gaul, M.P.H., a CLI associate scholar and lead author of the new analysis, explained that “more than any other group, pro-life pregnancy centers are best equipped to support women facing unintended pregnancies in a post-Roe America.”

“On average, pregnancy centers consistently have client satisfaction rates over 95% leading to many ‘word-of-mouth’ referrals to pro-life pregnancy centers – meaning that the 800,000 lives saved just since 2016 represent a significant number of women who received support and then told their friends and families about the compassionate and cost-free care they received,” she added.

A previous Charlotte Lozier Institute analysis found that in 2019, more than 2,700 U.S. pro-life pregnancy centers served roughly two million women, men, and youth with nearly $270 million in services, including 1,290,079 packs of diapers, free obstetrical ultrasound services, and prenatal and parenting classes.

Reprinted with permission from the Charlotte Lozier Institute

