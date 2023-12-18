Pro-life pregnancy centers provided nearly $360 million worth of goods and services in 2022: report

Democrats and pro-abortion allies have attacked pregnancy centers that help families in need.

(LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) provided nearly $360 million in services and goods in one year, according to a new report.

The “Hope for a New Generation” 2022 report comes amid an all-out attack on pro-life pregnancy centers by Democrats and abortion activists, both through the law and by physical violence.

The report is a “collaboration of Charlotte Lozier Institute, Care Net, Heartbeat International, and National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.”

The data, from 2,750 centers, show PRCs held more than 16 million sessions with families in need, and 97.4% reported “positive experience/satisfaction.”

The centers provided ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, “after-abortion support,” sexually transmitted disease testing, and parenting classes, among other services.

About one-third of the free or low-cost services came in the form of pregnancy tests, to the tune of $129,389,350 for free tests. Centers also provided roughly $40 million in free diapers, $21 million in baby clothing, and $3.5 million in cribs.

The PRCs carry out this work largely with the help of volunteers, who make up about 70% of the workforce for the lifesaving centers. The PRCs provide not only material support in the form of diapers and clothes, but also medical help (such as ultrasounds and STD testing) and educational assistance (like counseling and parenting classes).

Charlotte Lozier Institute President Chuck Donovan commented in the report:

Besides the growth in centers, and the narrative of a largely private-sector movement of professionals and volunteers, these reports document how pregnancy help centers have identified and responded to an array of challenges. Such issues as human trafficking, homelessness, domestic abuse, sexually transmitted disease morbidity, and abortion pill regret and reversal have prompted new resilience and response. Centers continue to innovate and connect with a panoply of community services to promote maternal, child and family health and well-being.

The PRCs also provide breastfeeding help and education on fertility awareness.

Donovan said the “demands upon pregnancy help centers have increased daily,” since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

“Many states are responding with new funds and new policies to support the centers’ work. At the same time, new attacks are launched daily by violent radicals and by politicians who should know better,” Donovan stated in a news release. “Some would find these challenges daunting, but as our report shows, pregnancy help center leaders see in this situation new opportunities to serve generously with love and compassion for those in need.”

West Virginia, for example, recently announced the West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition would administer $1 million in funding for the state’s “Mothers and Babies Support Program.”

The Biden administration, meanwhile, is working to make it harder for states to provide money to PRCs through the Taxpayer Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. Congress specifically set TANF up in 1996 to provide flexibility for states to spend money on welfare programs with the purpose of moving people from poverty to independence.

“Programs that only or primarily provide pregnancy counseling to women only after they become pregnant likely do not meet the reasonable person standard because the connection to preventing and reducing out-of-wedlock pregnancies is tenuous or non-existent, and therefore do not accomplish purpose three,” the proposed regulation states, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Republican lawmakers have criticized the proposal.

They noted:

Alternatives to abortion programs, and the pregnancy centers they support, provide services that fulfill all four purposes of TANF, but the proposed rule inaccurately describes these programs as limited to “only or primarily provid[ing] pregnancy counseling to women only after they become pregnant” and only relevant for preventing and reducing out of wedlock pregnancy. On the contrary, alternatives to abortion programs offer services and material assistance to pregnant women and their families, which may include parenting classes, training in life skills, sexual risk avoidance education, promoting responsible paternity, promoting marriage, care coordination, housing and support services through maternity homes, assistance with job searching, reducing dependence on government and much more.

“Chillingly, HHS suggests TANF support for pregnancy centers should be steered toward family planning programs more typical of the business models of Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry instead,” the lawmakers wrote.

The U.S. government has given nearly $2 billion to the abortion industry since the fiscal year 2019, according to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

