Pro-life pregnancy centers provided over $450 million in services, material goods last year

Pregnancy resource centers continue to help more than one million people per year, according to a new report from the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

(LifeSiteNews) — While Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities focus on killing as many preborn babies in the womb as possible, life-affirming pregnancy centers continue to provide true support for women, babies, and families in need.

In 2024, pregnancy resource centers, sometimes called pregnancy help centers, “provided over $452 million in total medical care, support and education services, and material goods in 2024,” according to the latest report from the Charlotte Lozier Institute. The annual study included “2,775 pregnancy centers nationwide.”

The national pro-life think tank conducted its annual survey in conjunction with Heartbeat International, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, Focus on the Family, and Care Net.

These centers continue to serve new women and others in need every day, the groups found.

“Pregnancy centers saw over 1 million new clients, the equivalent of each center serving a new client every day in 2024,” the study found. This is an increase in clients helped prior to the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which suggests that some women are choosing life instead of killing their baby.

The groups also found 10,000 medical professionals serve these centers, which undermines claims by left-wing activists that they do not provide real medical care. Some centers do provide medical care, while others do not – just like how some nonprofits may focus on providing food and shelter, while others focus on medical or dental care.

Charlotte Lozier Institute’s executive director said the results of the study prove the centers are effective at helping those in need.

“As the landscape of abortion in America following the Dobbs decision has rapidly changed, pregnancy centers continue to offer steadfast, professional care to women and families,” Karen Czarnecki stated. “Rising client visits and overall satisfaction are undeniable proof these centers are improving lives.”

“It’s imperative that pregnancy centers continue to increase the availability of services—walking alongside women, men and families to provide love, education and support so they can courageously choose life,” the executive director said.

The centers continue to increase their outreach and services, the study reported.

“Data from the past eight years reveal clear national trends of growth, with many core services increasing year over year,” the report stated. “Additionally, many centers now offer a wider range of physical, spiritual, emotional, and social support—fully equipping women’s families to not only choose life, but to thrive.”

Centers commonly provide counseling and parenting education, along with spiritual and material aid, such as diapers and car seats.

Some centers, such as Care Net, are also focusing on helping dads learn the skills they need to be responsible fathers. The group piloted a program in Texas, with early signs of success.

“The 2024 male client data across the five Texas centers showed a 63% increase in male clients served, a 21% increase in men present for ultrasounds, a 71% increase in men served through STD testing, a 60% increase in men who attended parenting education or support classes, and a 115% increase in men who graduated from a full parenting education or support program,” the report stated.

The report also includes the raw numbers on services provided. In 2024, centers reported 700,000 pregnancy tests, 636,000 ultrasounds, and nearly 400,000 “clients attending prenatal and parenting education programs.”

This is on top of more than six million diaper packs distributed, nearly five million baby clothing outfits provided, and more than 36,000 strollers given out to those in need.

The centers did this largely with the help of volunteers, who comprise about seven in 10 of the centers’ workers.

Centers can also provide important aid with lactation, housing referrals, prenatal care, and childbirth.

While abortion facilities simply push drugs onto women or offer to kill their baby for a fee, these centers are actually looking to help those in need with their problems, Marjorie Dannenfelser said.

The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which operates the Charlotte Lozier Institute, provided further comments earlier this week to the press.

“Pregnancy centers, with the support of care workers, are going to the roots of the problem, to addiction, domestic abuse, homelessness, of the problem of just physically getting to your job so that you can do your job and support your family,” she said, as reported by Fox News.

“When we have the courage to ask the questions of real women in the real world, this is what we find over and over and over again,” Dannenfelser said.

Share











