Pro-life pregnancy resource bus parks next to Oregon Planned Parenthood after bordering Idaho limits abortions

ONTARIO, Oregon (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life pregnancy resource center has parked a bus next to a just-opened Planned Parenthood facility on the Oregon-Idaho border to encourage women to choose life for their preborn children.
Planned Parenthood opened an abortion mill in Ontario, Oregon on Thursday, a city bordering Idaho, in response to Idaho’s ban of nearly all abortions upon the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Idaho’s trigger law now bans abortion throughout pregnancy except in cases of rape and incest when reported to law enforcement, and when needed to preserve the mother’s life.
Stanton Healthcare, which oversees pro-life medical clinics “specializ[ing] in unexpected pregnancy care,” quickly swooped in to park a bus next to the Planned Parenthood facility, to serve women who may be considering abortion and help save their babies’ lives.
The pro-life group “could not remain silent or indifferent as we brought our 37-foot, state-of-the-art, mobile medical clinic right next door to Planned Parenthood,” commented Brandi Swindell, CEO and founder of Stanton Healthcare.
“It is deeply troubling that Planned Parenthood is engaged in ‘trafficking’ abortion across state lines as well as supporting the violence of abortion against the women and children of Oregon,” Swindell said.
Linda Thomas, director of community outreach for Stanton Healthcare, explained that as Planned Parenthood is “actively sending Idaho women across state lines” to profit from abortion, their pro-life clinic is helping to open women’s minds and hearts to the possibility of choosing life for their children.
“Of the women we see at Stanton Healthcare who are considering an abortion, a full 90% report feeling pressured to do so by someone they trust. Abortion is not the option women choose when they have the support they want and deserve. That’s why we’re in Ontario with our mobile medical clinic,” Thomas said.
“No woman wakes up in the morning and wants to have an abortion,” she noted.
Swindell highlighted the fact that unlike Planned Parenthood, which “treats women as a commodity for profit,” their organization aims to uplift and provide “tangible support” to women “at no charge.”
Reviews of Stanton Healthcare show the group has already provided numerous women practical and assistance including counseling, clothing, and diapers, and has inspired at least one mother to choose life for her child.
“Planned Parenthood pushed getting an abortion on me, but the people at Stanton Health gave me peace of mind and hope! So thankful I had love and support from them to make the right choice and give my child life!!!” Leab Brook commented.
Stanton’s flagship clinic is located almost 50 miles away in Meridian, Idaho, where they share a parking lot with the largest Planned Parenthood center in the state.
In contrast to Idaho, Oregon provides no protections for preborn children, permitting abortion on demand until the moment of birth. The state allocated $15 million in funding in 2022 to cover abortion costs for out-of-state women in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.