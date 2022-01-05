Pro-life president of El Salvador encourages healthy living, vitamins to fight COVID-19

The video asserts what research has shown—that the elderly and obese are at greatest risk from illness associated with COVID.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (LifeSiteNews) — The President of El Salvador has recommended a healthy lifestyle including exercise and vitamins to prevent the serious illness associated with COVID-19.

President Nayib Bukele, who has been outspoken against abortion and against the Biden administration’s meddling in Salvadoran affairs, shared an ad campaign from the Government of El Salvador to his over 3 million Twitter followers.

Our new ad campaign, to help prevent #COVID19 deaths and hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/QIS5B02hnP — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 4, 2022

The video, which has thus far garnered almost 2.5 million views, tells viewers that “a healthy lifestyle also helps to reduce the complications from COVID-19,” and shows people exercising and eating a balanced diet.

The video asserts what research has shown—that the elderly and obese are at greatest risk from illness associated with COVID.

It has long been established that obesity is associated with severe outcomes due to viral infections, and COVID-19 is no different.

Diabetes is also a common comorbidity associated with COVID-10 related complications, something the video mentions as well.

In order to promote health and a strong immune system, the Salvadoran public service video recommends maintaining “a healthy and balanced diet” and getting “fresh air and sunlight,” as “something your body needs to produce Vitamin D.”

Many medical professionals who advocate for early treatment or a more holistic approach to dealing with the viral infection have recommended high doses of Vitamin D, which has been shown to be effective as part of treatment protocols.

