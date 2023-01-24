Pro-life priest found guilty of violating law that protects abortion clinics during Red Rose Rescue

'When Father Fidelis chained the gate shut on the Planned Parenthood abortion center, he performed an act completely appropriate in response to the impending extermination of innocent human persons,' Monica Migliorino Miller told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews)—A pro-life priest and Red Rose Rescuer has been found guilty of violating the Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

Yesterday Fr. Fidelis Moscinski was convicted of the federal crime for a July 2022 “lock and block” rescue he conducted at a Planned Parenthood in Hempstead, New York. The priest is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24 and faces up to six months in federal prison.

Catholic Priest Faces 6 Months in Prison for Saving Babies From Abortions https://t.co/PRlGvjY0a1 pic.twitter.com/ZE4SFDoLGH — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 24, 2023

The incident, which involved locking the gate outside the abortion clinic and blocking cars from passing through, was part of a Red Rose Rescue conducted by Moscinski alone. Red Rose Rescues are a form of pro-life activism in which volunteers typically enter the waiting room of abortion clinics and offer the women inside roses and information about alternatives to abortion. The act is a final attempt to save unborn babies from being killed, and rescuers accept that they may be arrested and face legal punishment. They offer these consequences in solidarity with the children who die from abortions.

According to LifeNews, “an interview Father Fidelis recorded for EWTN’s show Pro-Life Weekly was played in court as evidence of his intent to block access,” which would be evidence for FACE Act violations. “However, the defense argued the interview proved his intent was to help parents considering abortion, not to disrupt staff or services.”

The defense maintained that Fr Fidelis’ actions should be treated as a local misdemeanor because they resulted only in a 10-minute traffic obstruction. It was also noted that “there were no complaints from patients entering Planned Parenthood that day.”

LifeNews added that the director of health center operations at the Hempstead Planned Parenthood “contradicted herself” by first telling the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that there had been no complaints issued by anyone entering the clinic that day but later stated that there were complaints.

“Defense attorneys also argued that the government was discriminating against Father Fidelis based on his viewpoint—which the judge ignored.”

“When Father Fidelis chained the gate shut on the Planned Parenthood abortion center, he performed an act completely appropriate in response to the impending extermination of innocent human persons,” Monica Migliorino Miller, director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, told LifeSiteNews in a statement today. “A true, glorious non-violent act of love and defense against the killing of the unborn. Father also sought to reach out to the women coming to the abortion center.”

Migliorino Miller added that “the only reason he is convicted of the unjust FACE law is because in New York the unborn count for nothing as Father was denied a ‘defense of others.’ We can hope that Father’s heroic action will inspire others to rescue the unborn. We must be their voice.”

The rescue which led to the FACE violation conviction took place on July 7, 2022, when Moscinski put six locks and chains on the front gates of the abortion clinic, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. The entrance to the clinic was temporarily blocked while police removed the locks. Moscinski proceeded to lay on the ground in the clinic’s driveway, going limp as he was arrested and allowing himself to be carried away by officers.

Immediately following the incident, the priest was released from jail and charged with disorderly conduct for “obstructing vehicular traffic.”

However, in September, Moscinski was arrested by the FBI and the charges were increased to potential violations of the FACE Act. This escalation took place amid an apparent rise in federal law enforcement targeting pro-lifers and giving them similar charges.

In October, pro-life father of 11 Paul Vaughn was arrested by the federal agency for “conspiracy against rights secured by the FACE Act, and committing FACE Act violations.”

One week before Moscinski was charged, LifeSiteNews broke the story of how the FBI raided the home of pro-life author and sidewalk counselor Mark Houck, arresting him with rifles drawn in front of his terrified children. Houck faces two felony charges of FACE Act violations and will begin his trial today.

