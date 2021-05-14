Pro-life priest: Joe Biden has spent most of his career pushing anti-life policies

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Fr. Shenan Boquet, the president of Human Life International, spoke with LifeSite’s Gualberto Garcia-Jones in Cleveland at the Bringing America Back to Life conference last month about the pro-life movement under the Biden regime. Boquet says it’s “scandalous” that politicians who call themselves Catholic take actions that are pro-abortion and anti-family.

Father Boquet and Human Life International advance the pro-life cause around the world, and will be facing struggles under Biden, who rescinded the Mexico City policy just days after taking office. However, Boquet says that globally speaking there are growing “positive signs...where parliaments are coming together to make stronger pro-life laws, to protect the family, to protect the values of life.” He mentions that oftentimes these moves are not necessarily coming from Christian countries.