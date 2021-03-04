Pro-life, pro-family coalition launches multi-million dollar election integrity campaign

March 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List and the American Principles Project (APP) have joined forces to establish a new “Election Transparency Initiative,” with the mission of addressing voter confidence and the integrity of the election process, in part by rejecting the attempts of Democrats to dramatically loosen American voting laws and practices.

The Initiative, boasting a $5 million benefaction, will be chaired by former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who also served as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President Donald Trump.

Among the group’s top priorities is opposing H.R.1, the so-called “For the People Act of 2021,” which passed the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday by a vote of 220 to 210. The bill would remove all accountability related to acquiring absentee ballots whilst pushing ballot harvesting. It would “turn federalism on his head,” Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action president Kristan Hawkins explained in a letter opposing the bill, by forcing federal regulations on state elections. This would “[take] power away from state elected officials.”

The Election Transparency Initiative (ETI) is attempting to mobilize grassroots in West Virginia, Arizona, and Montana, where they believe there is a greater opportunity to elicit an opposition from Senators to the bill.

In addition to halting far-reaching, Democrat-led federal legislation that conservatives argue would make voter fraud much easier, the group will also focus on “Pushing for state-based reform laws, primarily in states with close 2020 margins and a pro-life GOP-controlled legislature.”

Cuccinelli explained why it is important for pro-life Americans to keep the government accountable for election processes and maintaining a high standard of regulations surrounding voter registration.

“The pro-life movement must engage in election transparency and integrity reform or their ability to elect pro-life, pro-family lawmakers – and pass laws that save lives – will be greatly diminished, if not extinguished,” he warned in a press release.

“I’m proud to join SBA List and APP to act quickly to defeat the efforts of Democrats in Washington to federalize election laws through H.R.1, while simultaneously going on offense in the state level to rally the grassroots around meaningful reforms.”

Cuccinelli told RealClearPolitics that the initiative wasn’t necessarily a response to the 2020 presidential election, or Trump’s claims about the election result, saying that, while it is the “perception of many” that the election was stolen, he didn’t “have an answer for that [the 2020 election outcome]. ... We are not looking backwards. We're looking forwards.” He added that the ETI is addressing “a legitimate crisis of confidence in the quality of elections.”

But concerns over the 2020 presidential election are far from baseless, as many mainstream media outlets have touted. Statistical experts looking into Michigan’s 2020 election results, for example, discovered that absentee vote results for Republicans and Democrats appear to “track one another” in several counties, which they said is an indicator of fraud.

Comparing 2020 voting statistics with the 2016 election, the researchers identified the behaviour of the 2016 charts as without “a discernible pattern,” on account of the unpredictable nature of absentee ballot counts. This stands in stark contrast to the 2020 absentee ballot charts, which demonstrate the Republican and Democrat vote percentage “tracking one another,” which the researchers conclude is “due to a computer algorithm”

This same “statistical anomaly” was discovered in dozens more counties situated in key battleground states, the researchers told LifeSiteNews.

Tucker: Dems want to ‘enshrine their own rule by force forever’

“Our historic reform effort will end decades of dysfunction in Washington, return power to the people and build a more just, equitable and prosperous country for all Americans,” claimed Democracy Reform Task Force Chair Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD).

Among the “equitable” reforms would be automatic voter registration, an expansion of early voting, and relaxing mail-in voting regulations.

On the other side, Republicans are calling the act a “federal government takeover,” stacking the deck in favor of the Democrats.

Tucker Carlson has characterized the proposed bill as an attempt by Democrats to “enshrine their own rule by force forever.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA List, explained that “SBA List’s ability to win elections for pro-life candidates is predicated on a transparent, fair elections process,” which is at risk of being upturned by the passing of H.R.1.

“The integrity of our electoral system was severely compromised in 2020 when pro-abortion Democrats – utilizing the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse – weakened state laws that ensure free and fair elections,” she said. “While we vigorously oppose efforts to federalize election laws through bills such as H.R.1, we must also rally activists in battleground states to ensure pro-abortion Democrats cannot make their control of government permanent. We thank Attorney General Cuccinelli for stepping forward to lead this important effort.”

Terry Schilling, President and Executive Director of American Principles Project, added that “The coalition we [ETI] form will not only include national and state pro-life groups but will extend to the broader conservative and Republican-aligned groups, many of which are focused on defeating H.R. 1.”

“This disastrous legislation,” Schilling advised, “would force states to implement early voting, require automatic, same-day, and online voter registration as well as unlimited absentee balloting, and override voter ID laws.”

Despite the direct opposition between his initiative and the Democrat party position, Cuccinelli stated that the mission “isn’t really a left-versus-right thing, at least it shouldn't be — it's just about what's the best way to run an election that you can be confident in.”