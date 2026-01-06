Pro-life, pro-family resolutions to be discussed at Conservative National Convention

Proposed resolutions include opposition to a federal ban on 'conversion therapy' and a repeal of the party's ban on backing pro-life legislation.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Several pro-life and pro-family amendments are advancing to the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) National Convention.

From January 29 to 31, Conservatives will convene in Calgary to discuss various policy resolutions, including one to allow the party to advance pro-life legislation and another protecting children from irreversible gender transitions.

“This is an issue of conscience,” the abortion amendment states. “We are a ‘big tent’ party. Having this policy alienates voters that are pro-life.”

The proposal seeks to abolish Policy 86, which currently states that a Conservative government will not support pro-life legislation.

“By eliminating this policy we continue to grow our base and allow our leaders, candidates and MPs to be flexible and best represent the values of their individual ridings,” the resolution explained.

Similarly, Conservatives are advancing the “Parental Right to Body-Affirming Therapy for Kids” resolution to oppose the current ban on “conversion therapy.” Under the Liberals’ policy, parents can be punished by up to five years in jail for discouraging their gender-confused child from believing that they are the opposite sex.

“The Conservative Party believes that the family unit is essential to the well-being of individuals and society, because that is where children learn values and develop a sense of responsibility,” the policy declared.

“We believe in the right and duty of parents to raise their own children responsibly according to their own conscience and beliefs,” it continued. “We believe no person, government or agency has the right to interfere in the exercise of that duty except through due process of law. We believe that parents have the right to arrange for body-affirming talk therapy for their gender-confused child, and we oppose the federal ‘Conversion Therapy Ban’ which criminalizes parents for doing so.”

The convention is also advancing several other socially-conservative policy resolutions, including creating euthanasia-free sanctuary spaces, enshrining conscience protection for institutions, protecting “advancement of religion” as a charitable purpose, and banning digital ID.

In a recent email to supporters, Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca celebrated the resolutions and called on pro-lifers to become delegates.

“The socially-liberal, red Tory wing of the CPC will be organizing to defeat all the pro-life, pro-family policies, so we must ensure our delegates are greater in number than theirs,” Fonseca declared.

He encouraged Canadians to sign up in the ridings where the Electoral District Associations could not fill the 10 delegate spots allotted to it.

“We will help you get plugged into a vacant spot, and you might still be able to get the early bird rate convention fee,” he promised.

Fonseca mentioned that people interested in joining the pro-life and pro-family cause can contact Campaign Life Coalition at [email protected].

In 2023, thanks to the efforts of pro-lifers, CPC members overwhelmingly voted in favor of 13 pro-family policy resolutions at its convention over the weekend, including supporting a ban on irreversible so-called gender “transitions” for minors, protecting women’s sports, and supporting bodily autonomy when it comes to taking vaccines.

Share











