Pro-life protesters decry New York for arresting them while allowing Black Lives Matter crowds

June 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A pair of pro-life New Yorkers arrested for sidewalk counseling outside of an abortion facility in alleged violation of state “social distancing guidelines” is calling out the hypocrisy of forbidding safe, peaceful pro-life demonstration while allowing the massive, crowded protests of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

On May 30, Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes were outside Manhattan’s Margaret Sanger Center Planned Parenthood in hopes of persuading women entering the facility not to go through with abortion, Live Action reports. A security guard called the police, who ordered them to leave for “social distancing” reasons. When they didn’t, they were arrested for failure to disperse.

Planned Parenthood is “not following social distancing, mind you — the person I’m standing with I actually live with so we don’t need to follow social distancing. But the police were saying we were violating social distancing and the only ones that are supposed to be there are the ones that work there,” Beatty told Live Action News. “We feel like it’s just another reason Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo can just push this agenda because the reality is this: How is abortion essential? How are stores closing and we can’t have Red Lobster and we can’t go to church or fellowship but you can still go and kill a baby?”

Since then, intense BLM protests and rioting has spread across the country, including the Big Apple, in response to the killing of black Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer Derek Chauvin, who has been fired from the force and charged with murder.

Beatty and Chavannes told Fox News that the hypocrisy of the situation was clear. “This is a clear statement of their bias now. It’s blatant now,” Beatty said. “It’s really truly biased against Christians, against pro-life abolitionists.”

“We’re black women but we do not support Black Lives Matter because they’re hand-in-hand with Planned Parenthood that kills African-American babies,” she continued. “They’re fraudulent hypocrites... and I believe all lives matter because God created them. There are thousands of George Floyds that die every day in their mother’s womb and it’s just as unjust as when he died at the hands of that police officer.”

Police are not disproportionately likely to use excessive lethal force against black suspects, according to researchers from the Universities of Michigan and Maryland. At the same time, BLM supports “reproductive justice that gives us autonomy over our bodies.” An estimated 40% of all U.S. abortions are sought by black women, meaning that Black Lives Matter supports the annual elimination of more than 344,800 black lives every year.