‘Pro-life’ Republican Kasich endorses Biden, says abortion issue ‘dwarfed’ by other issues

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, September 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Governor John Kasich of Ohio, a self-proclaimed “pro-life” Republican who recently endorsed pro-abortion Joe Biden for President, said that issues like Biden’s rigorous support for abortion are “dwarfed” by Biden’s alleged ability to “pull us together.”

During an interview with The View last Friday, co-host Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, asked about Biden’s position on abortion, which arguably has been radicalized even further by his choice of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“You’re pro-life, I know that, and you were pro-life when you were in politics, as am I,” began McCain, who is about to give birth after experiencing a miscarriage last year. “It’s a big, big part of who I am and my platform. And I don’t think taxpayers should be funding abortions for women who are as pregnant as I am right now. So how would you push back against a voter like me who’s concerned about things like this in a possible Biden-Kamala administration?”

Kasich did not directly answer the question, simply commenting, “I agree with your position on the life issue, Meghan, but look … First of all I disagree with Joe Biden in a number of areas.”

Instead of mentioning the killing of an unborn child inside the mother’s womb, Kasich gave “capital gains taxes” as an example of disagreements between him and Biden.

“But the issues here are dwarfed, in my opinion, by the fact that he’s a person that can pull us together,” he explained. “Do I think that if he wins, that all of a sudden all these things are going to happen that are negative?”

“No, I don’t believe that at all,” he said, “because that’s not his character, that’s not who he is. And as you know, …. your father and Joe were great friends. Why? Not because they agreed on everything, but they could find common ground.”

“So, do I think we’re going to end up in some cataclysmic place if he wins? I don’t. But I do believe four more years of this division is wrecking the very soul of our country. And we continue down this path – I don’t know how we come back.”

Kasich then went on to talk about the importance of prayer.

“Look at what I wrote on USA Today about the power of faith,” he said. “Franklin Roosevelt, Lincoln himself, called on the power of God to help the American people to overcome crises. That is part of how we’re going to overcome this division, with the inspiration from our creator animating individuals to wake up to what’s happening in this country.”

The most recent statistics on abortion provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that over 623,000 children were killed in 2016 alone. For Kasich, however, the nebulous term “division” among people in the United States is of greater importance than the hundreds of thousands of lives ended every year through abortion.

Social conservatives and pro-lifers have been critical of Kasich’s “pro-life” stance for years.

When running for president in 2015 and 2016, he criticized pro-life politicians who prioritize the right-to-life issue, saying Republicans should not be “put in a box” on abortion. “I think [abortion] is an important issue, but I think there are many other issues that are really critical,” Kasich said. “I think we focus too much on just one issue.”

As governor of Ohio, Kasich had twice vetoed a so-called heartbeat bill that would have prevented babies from being killed by abortion as soon as a beating heart can be detected.

“As governor, I have worked hard to strengthen Ohio’s protections for the sanctity of human life, and I have a deep respect for my fellow members of the pro-life community and their ongoing efforts in defense of unborn life,” Kasich claimed in 2018. “However, the central provision of Sub. H.B. 258, that an abortion cannot be performed if a heartbeat has been detected in the unborn child, is contrary to the Supreme Court of the United States’ current rulings on abortion.”

