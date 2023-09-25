Pro-life rescuer Lauren Handy again denied emergency release from jail after FACE Act conviction

29-year-old Lauren Handy sought immediate release from jail, where she is being held pending sentencing after being convicted for attempting to stop the killing of preborn children at an abortion facility in the nation’s capital.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Thomas More Society) — On September 22, 2023, a Washington, D.C. federal appellate court denied an emergency motion filed by Thomas More Society attorneys on behalf of pro-life advocate Lauren Handy. The 29-year-old woman sought immediate release from jail, where she is being held pending sentencing after being convicted for attempting to stop the killing of preborn children at an abortion facility in the nation’s capital. The peaceful pro-life protest for which Handy was arrested took place in October 2020.

“We are disappointed but not deterred,” stated Steve Crampton, Thomas More Society Senior Counsel. “We will fight on, and we believe we will ultimately prevail.”

Crampton explained the next step: “We were denied an emergency motion. We have filed an expedited appeal, together with two of Lauren’s other defendants.” The brief for the expedited appeal is due by October 2, 2023.

Handy and four co-defendants were immediately detained on August 29, 2023, after a Washington, D.C. jury found them guilty of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, as well as a conspiracy against “rights” in United States of America v. Lauren Handy, et al. Crampton noted that those so-called “rights” are not found in the Constitution, according to the United States Supreme Court.

Read here the Order issued on September 22, 2023, by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by Circuit Judges Robert Wilkins, Gregory Katsas, and Justin Walker, denying the emergency appeal filed by Thomas More Society attorneys on behalf of pro-life advocate Lauren Handy, seeking her release from jail pending sentencing in United States of America v. Lauren Handy, et al.

