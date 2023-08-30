Pro-life rescuer Lauren Handy seeks emergency release from jail after FACE Act conviction

Thomas More Society filed an emergency motion with the US District Court for the District of Columbia to release Lauren Handy while she awaits sentencing.

(Thomas More Society) — Thomas More Society attorneys filed an emergency motion this morning with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to reconsider its order detaining pro-life advocate Lauren Handy while she awaits sentencing following her August 29, 2023, conviction in the United States of America v. Lauren Handy, et al.

READ: Pro-life rescuers immediately incarcerated following jury’s guilty verdict in DC FACE Act trial

A federal jury convicted Handy and her four co-defendants of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act along with a conspiracy against “rights” that the U.S. Supreme Court has not found in the Constitution. The judge ordered Handy and her co-defendants be immediately taken into custody while they await sentencing, citing their conviction of a violent crime. However, Handy’s attorneys argue that under federal statute and binding precedents from the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court, the FACE Act is not categorically a “crime of violence,” and should not lead to pre-sentencing detention.

The charges stem from the pro-life citizens’ peaceful protest outside a Washington, D.C., abortion facility in October 2020.

Read the defendant Lauren Handy’s emergency motion for reconsideration of order of detention pending imposition of sentence here.

Reprinted with permission from Thomas More Society.

Share











