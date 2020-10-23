Pro-life SBA List calls out private company for possibly illegal Joe Biden contribution

October 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — This morning David Barrett, CEO of Expensify, blasted an email to Expensify users urging them to vote for Joe Biden for President. Expensify is a private company and a paid vendor of the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) and its partners including Women Speak Out PAC. Many SBA List staff members received the propaganda email.

Susan B. Anthony List is filing a request with the FEC to investigate whether Barrett’s email represents an illegal campaign contribution to the Biden-Harris campaign.

We've been with Expensify for 6yrs - but after @dbarrett's email today warning of civil war unless myself and @sbalist staff vote for Biden (who stands for abortion-on-demand through birth paid for by taxpayers), I've told our accounting team to find a new expense tool 1/2 — MarjorieDannenfelser (@marjoriesba) October 23, 2020

“David Barrett’s email betrays the trust of Expensify’s clients, including pro-life Americans and SBA List staff who agreed to receive emails from Expensify regarding their company expenses and reimbursements — not political propaganda from a Silicon Valley CEO,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

“We have successfully used Expensify’s services for six years now, including to keep track of our ongoing efforts to re-elect President Trump and a pro-life Senate majority. However, after receiving this unsolicited campaign email, I have instructed our accounting team to immediately find an alternative expense management tool for use by our growing team.”