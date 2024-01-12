Pro-life Seven Weeks Coffee raises $300k for crisis pregnancy centers

'We want to be advocates for pregnancy centers and convey the truth that they provide free medical care to women who are in real crisis,' said Seven Weeks Coffee founder Anton Krecic.

(LifeSiteNews) – A pro-life coffee company has announced that it has raised almost $300,000 for pregnancy centers across the country, highlighting the pro-life movement’s efforts to support life-affirming abortion alternatives in a post-Roe v. Wade world.

Seven Weeks Coffee was launched in 2021 with the mission to “cherish every beating heart” while providing a product pro-lifers could support without fear of offending their consciences by supporting objectionable practices and causes others in the coffee industry are intertwined with.

Founder Anton Krecic told LifeSiteNews at the time that its coffee was made from top-quality beans sourced from the mountains of Ethiopia, and the company was named for the point at which a baby’s heart starts beating: seven weeks from conception. Notably, ten percent of each purchase is automatically set aside to support smaller pregnancy centers, a standard Krecic compared to biblical tithing.

This week, Krecic spoke with the Christian Post, revealing that the company raised approximately $125,000 between its start and the one-year anniversary of Roe being overturned, then raised roughly the same amount in the following six-month period. On top of the portion of proceeds donated, Seven Weeks also held an online fundraiser last year for Pennsylvania pregnancy center Real Alternatives, after Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro terminated its contract with the state to provide pregnancy services.

Krecic credited the company’s success to a number of factors, including endorsements from high-profile pro-life personalities such as Live Action founder Lila Rose and conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey and partnerships with more than 700 pregnancy centers and various pro-life organizations through its affiliate program.

“Basically, what we’re trying to tailor is, ‘Hey, we sell coffee of an amazing quality.’ So if that’s pregnancy centers, if that’s adoption clinics, organizations like Center for Client Safety that are shutting down abortion clinics — we’re going to find whoever we can that’s doing pro-life work and fund it through the sale of our coffee,” he said. “We want to be advocates for pregnancy centers and convey the truth that they provide free medical care to women who are in real crisis. There are zero financial motives from a pregnancy center.”

Crisis pregnancy centers have long provided low-income women with a wide variety of services, including ultrasounds, basic medical care, adoption referrals, parenting classes, and children’s supplies, which help mitigate the fears and burdens that lead some to choose abortion. For that reason, they have long been a target of left-wing rage, with attacks often focusing on claims that they deceive women, both about abortion and about their own services. But the pro-life contentions most often derided as “misinformation” are in fact true, and accusations of self-misrepresentation typically refer to little more than the fact that ads for them appear in online searches for the term “abortion.”

Left-wing hostility to CPCs drastically intensified with the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, which triggered the activation of numerous state laws that forced scores of Planned Parenthood facilities across the country to shut down. CPCs became the targets of violence, vandalism, and threats, and politicians including President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have called for new limits on their funding, speech rights, and very existence.

