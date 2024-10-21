Pro-life student mocked by Kamala Harris tells Fox News: ‘Abortion is the sacrament of Satan’

‘We don’t accept or agree with her abortion policies,’ Luke Polaske told Fox News about Kamala Harris, ‘and we believe that Jesus is Lord and that He has the final say in everything we do. We wanted her to know that.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The two college students who were ridiculed by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris explained in their first television interview that they believe that they “were sent there by God” to proclaim their faith amid the large crowd of pro-abortion Harris supporters.

The two young men, Grant Beth and Luke Polaske, who are juniors at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where the Harris campaign event took place, spoke unreservedly about their faith in Christ, the evil nature of abortion, and of the absolute necessity for young and first-time voters to keep in mind that their futures and even their freedoms hang in the balance with the upcoming presidential election.

“After she talked about overturning Roe v. Wade and Donald Trump, I yelled out to the crowd that abortion is a sacrament of Satan,” said Luke Polaske at the outset of the Fox & Friends interview. “I deeply do believe that as a Christian.”

“She was actually waving to me. I took this cross off my neck that I wear, and as we were getting asked to leave, I held it up in the air and waved at her and pointed at her, and she looked directly in the eye, kind of gave me an evil smirk,” he recounted.

The two pro-life protesters that were mocked at the Harris rally in WI were interviewed this morning on Fox & Friends weekend pic.twitter.com/Y4H0Aoo44o — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) October 20, 2024

“We were only here to profess our faith,” said Grant Beth, “and we did so. We decided to say ‘Christ is King!’, ‘Jesus is Lord’ and we got a lot of backlash.”

“I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked, and that’s the biggest thing for me personally,” said Beth. “In reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked. You know, His disciples were mocked, and that’s okay.

“In reality, we did God’s work,” said Beth, “and we were there for the right reasons, and God [was] watching us in this moment. I’m all about being a cordial person no matter your beliefs, but I do believe that we were sent there by God.”

“I do believe that this timing — 18 days before the election — is imperative for young Americans and first-time voters like myself to understand that this is what you’re going to get with a Kamala Harris presidency.”

“You are going to get the Kamala Harris that alienates over 50% of the U.S. population that is Christian. You’re going to get the Kamala Harris that skips the Al Smith Memorial Dinner.”

The incident, suggested Beth, “proves what type of person Kamala is and what type of leader she will be.”

Polaske said that, as Christians, he and Beth “don’t accept or agree with her abortion policies, and we believe that Jesus is Lord and that He has the final say in everything we do. It’s something we center our lives around. We wanted her to know that.”

Beth concluded with an impassioned plea to young and first-time voters to consider what hangs in the balance with the upcoming election:

“If I could ask my [fellow] young Americans in this country, ‘What do you want your future to look like? Do you want to have to struggle to pay for gas? Do you want to have to struggle to pay for groceries on a daily basis? Do you want to even struggle to get your first mortgage on a house? That is the future you’re going to get with Kamala Harris as president of the United States. A future with no morals. A future where people are exposed to evil on a daily basis … and people are stripped of the very power they have as citizens of the United States.”

“I implore first-time voters: Make an educated choice,” urged Beth. “The future of this country is at stake.”

“The ‘kids’ are better speakers and communicators than Harris,” pointed out X user Dru Dewald. “Think about that for a second.”

