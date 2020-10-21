Pro-life students abused at 2020 ‘Women’s March,’ pregnant mom told to abort her daughter

WASHINGTON, D.C, October 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion protestors verbally and physically abused pro-life activists publicly defending the rights of the unborn at the “Women’s March” on Saturday.

Activists with Students for Life of America (SFLA) gathered in Washington on October 17 to give a voice to the unborn in front of the Women’s March. The students carried banners saying “Equal rights for all women,” wore t-shirts with their signature inscription “I am the pro-life generation,” and held signs with pictures of babies in utero with the words “She could be … ” as part of their “She Could Be” campaign.

In response to the peaceful demonstration, the Women’s March protestors threw water, sprayed paint, hurled verbal abuse, and physically attacked the Students for Life. One abortion activist dropped to the ground and “twerked” at the pro-lifers.

The Women’s March participants directed much of their abuse at SFLA’s Lori Cascio, who is 38 1/2 weeks’ pregnant. Cascio was amplifying the heartbeat of her unborn child to the crowd, yet one protester scoffed, “Imagine using your child for political shit. If I was that child, I’d probably want to kill myself.”

Cascio stated that she was giving witness to the fact that “my daughter is a real human … but her life matters too and this march, they’re not marching for preborn women, that’s why I’m here, and my daughter’s here, so that they have a voice as well.”

Women’s March protestors had called on Cascio to abort her baby, to which she responded, “That’s disgusting; that’s not feminism.”

In an email to SFLA supporters, Cascio wrote, “My preborn daughter and I were repeatedly verbally attacked, especially when projecting her little quick heartbeat over a megaphone, a sweet innocent sound to us, but a threat to their denial of the preborn’s humanity.”

She wrote that she thought “it’s possible that we would’ve been physically attacked” had they not had bodyguards with them.

The Women’s March website gave this description of the protest: “We’re holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.”

The protestors were also demanding “open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control for all people, regardless of income, location or education.”

One of the pro-life students said, “This is not a women’s march. This is an anti-Trump march; this is a pro-abortion march; this is an anti-Amy Coney Barrett march. In no way shape or form is this a women’s march. … They are here to promote abortion.”

Another pro-life volunteer mentioned that “today at the women’s march I learned that this is not about women; it’s about women that they agree with. They don’t agree … with the pro-life generation … and they just want to silence us.”