Pro-life truck displaying abortion victim photography is driving around this Canadian city

HAMILTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Hamilton residents are seeing the reality of abortion as a truck displaying abortion victim photography is driving around the city.

This week, the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform (CCBR) put up a large screen in the back of a pickup truck that is playing videos showing the horrific reality of abortion as it drives through Hamilton.

The government-funded media outlet CBC responded to the pro-life outreach effort by condemning the videos as graphic, unwittingly admitting that abortion is a horrific and traumatizing experience.

In fact, CBC sought comment from the local police regarding the legality of showing abortion victim photography.

Police spokesperson Adam Kimber told CBC that CCBR’s outreach is protected under free speech despite the fact that the billboards “may be disturbing.”

“Displaying graphic content is not in itself a criminal offence under Canadian law,” Kimber said. “Unless the material violates specific legal thresholds such as obscenity or hate speech, it is protected under the right to freedom of expression.”

Admittedly, CBC’s report was correct in one respect: Abortion victim photography is graphic. However, this is why it is so important, as it tears the mask off the abortion industry’s lie that abortion does not kill a human being.

CCBR communications director Jonathon Van Maren recently interviewed Trevor Polo, strategist for Protect Life Michigan (PLM), to discuss the effectiveness of abortion victim photography.

According to PLM polling, when victim imagery was used, negative feelings toward pro-lifers actually increased from 31 percent to 40 percent. At the same time, however, negative feelings toward abortion itself also increased, which Van Maren believes is a positive sign of the “intellectual distress” needed to change hearts and minds.

Recently, LifeSiteNews reported that abortion victim photography is changing hearts and minds on the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus.

“We believe it is essential to bring persuasive evidence into pro-life education, and abortion victim photography brings people face to face with the reality of abortion,” TAA founder Blaise Alleyne told LifeSiteNews.

“As our culture seeks to dehumanize pre-born children, we use photos of abortion victims that rehumanize them,” he continued. “In these photos, you see the face of a unique, unrepeatable, individual human being in all of their mystery – yet also the tragedy and awful horror of how this person has been treated.”

