Pro-life UK woman faces trial for offering ‘harmless chat’ outside abortion center

Local authorities charged Livia Tossici-Bolt, 62, with breaching a Public Space Protection Order after she peacefully offered conversations near an abortion clinic, which Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh blasted the trial as ‘mad.’

(Alliance Defending Freedom) — Livia Tossici-Bolt, 62, from Bournemouth, is facing trial following charges relating to her offer of a conversation in a “buffer zone” nearby an abortion facility.

The retired medical scientist held a sign reading “here to talk, if you want to” near the abortion facility. While she held the sign, several individuals did approach Livia to discuss a variety of issues they were facing in their lives.

Local authorities confronted Livia, alleging that she had breached a local abortion “buffer zone” or so-called PSPO (Public Space Protection Order), which bans expression of approval or disapproval of abortion. They issued a Fixed Penalty Notice, which Livia refused to pay, on the grounds she did not breach the terms of the PSPO and has the right, protected under Article 10 of the Human Rights Act, to offer consensual conversations.

The Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council have proceeded to charge Livia, who will be tried at Poole Magistrates’ Court on March 5-6, 2025. ADF UK is supporting her legal defence.

‘Buffer zones’ criminalize peaceful and helpful activity

Commenting on the case, Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal counsel for ADF UK, supporting Livia’s defence, said:

The right to free speech includes the right to receive and impart information and ideas. Under far-reaching and vaguely-written rules, we have seen volunteers like Livia criminalized simply for offering conversations; and others dragged through courts for praying, even silently, in their minds. The principle of freedom of thought and speech must be defended both within and outside “buffer zones.” It’s unthinkable that as real crime is mounting, policing time and resources are being expended on peaceful individuals like Livia who simply and peacefully offered conversations.

Case summary

PSPO “buffer zones” have been widely criticized by free speech campaigners, as well as politicians, for their censorious effects on free speech, thought, and religious liberty. Defenders of “buffer zones” often say they are intended to prevent harassment – but harassment is already a crime, making the existence of “buffer zones” unnecessary and malign.

Five local councils introduced a “buffer zone” around their local abortion facility under the “PSPO” mechanism. In 2023, the U.K. government passed legislation in the Public Order Act to roll out censorial buffer zones around all abortion facilities across the country, banning any form of “influence.”

Reacting to Livia’s case, senior Tory MP and former minister Sir Edward Leigh said:

Freedom of thought and freedom of speech are the bedrock of a free society. It’s mad that a retiree is facing trial for inviting people to have a harmless chat. No one should be turned into a criminal just for peacefully offering to talk to people in a public space.

Reprinted with permission from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

