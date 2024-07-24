Pro-life veteran Linda Gibbons sent to mental health court for witnessing outside Toronto abortion mill

Linda Gibbons, who has been imprisoned since late June for witnessing to the dignity of the unborn outside one of Toronto’s abortion mills, will be tried at a mental health court after she refused to speak in her defense.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life hero Linda Gibbons has been sent to a mental health court to face charges for witnessing outside a Toronto abortion mill after she remained silent during previous court appearances.

On July 22, Ontario Court of Justice Judge Kate Doorly decided to remand Gibbons’ criminal charges until August 20 and to send her to “C Court” at Old City on October 22 to face her three charges of breaching the province’s “bubble zone” abortion law.

“This is a mental health court,” Campaign Life Coaltion’s (CLC) Pete Baklinski told LifeSiteNews. “Does the judge really think that Linda has mental issues?”

Gibbons has determined to remain silent during her court hearings to witness to the vulnerability of the unborn who are killed in the womb. Already, a judge at a previous hearing suggested sending her to a mental health court but decided against it.

In addition to being sent to a mental health court, Gibbons was appointed a “friend of the court” to provide legal aid for her. However, her “friend” was from the Guns and Gangs Unit.

“Why did the court provide someone from this department?” Baklinski questioned. “Is the court trying to say that pro-life activists are gangsters?”

Despite the seemingly insulting way in which Gibbons has been treated, the 75-year-old grandmother has remained calm and dignified, not saying a word.

“Linda was so dignified during the proceedings,” Baklinski recalled. “It was inspiring to watch her.”

While Gibbons remained silent during her court appearances, she was defended by many pro-lifers who attended. In addition to many rallying outside the court, some came inside and spoke in defense of Gibbons.

“God bless you, Linda,” one said. “God bless you,” said several more. “Warrior for Christ,” said another. “Injustice,” said another as Gibbons was led away in cuffs.

Gibbons forthcoming mental health court appearance comes after she was arrested for a fourth time after deliberately skipping a court hearing related to her advocacy, choosing to witness in front of an abortion facility instead.

The abortion mill, located in an office complex on 727 Hillsdale Avenue in Toronto’s upscale Leaside neighborhood, is one of many started by or named after Canada’s most notorious abortionist, Henry Morgentaler.

Before that, her most recent arrest took place on June 13, which was her third arrest in just three weeks.

Gibbons’ ministry is now considered criminal in Canada thanks to Ontario’s Safe Access to Abortion Services Act, which was put into effect on February 1, 2018, and was passed the previous year by then-Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government.

The law bans any pro-life activity, including praying, sidewalk counseling, and showing “disapproval” of abortion, within 50 meters of Ontario’s eight abortion facilities.

While the law was implemented by Liberals, the long-reigning Progressive Conservative government of Doug Ford has never challenged the law.

Prior to her recent string of arrests starting in May, Gibbons was last arrested in September of 2015 after conducting a similar silent protest in front of the same Morgentaler center.

After spending some 141 days in jail, an Ontario judge in 2016 convicted her of breaking a 1999 civil injunction that bans pro-life activities within 500 feet of Toronto’s Morgentaler abortion facility. This injunction was later superseded by Ontario’s Safe Access to Abortion Services Act.

In total, Gibbons’ pro-life advocacy has resulted in her spending almost 11 years in jail for her peaceful witness for mothers and unborn children.

CLC has launched a petition calling on Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey and Premier Doug Ford to repeal the “Safe Access to Abortion Services Act, 2017.”

Share











