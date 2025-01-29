Pro-life warriors march for the unborn at the Walk for Life 2025 in San Francisco

LifeSiteNews' John-Henry Westen interviewed several marchers during the 2025 Walk for Life in San Francisco, California, where thousands of pro-life advocates from all over the country gathered to defend the unborn and promote a culture of life.

SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen interviewed several marchers during the Walk for Life 2025 in San Francisco, California, where thousands of pro-life advocates, including families, young people, and clergy from all over the country gathered to defend the unborn and promote a culture of life.

Westen first asked students from Thomas Aquinas College (TAC) – who had about 250 students participating in the walk, more than half of the student body – about what made them walk for life.

“Well, we really believe in the value of every individual life, and we believe that life begins at conception. And we think it’s really important that that message be spread to all women who are suffering,” one female student said.

Westen followed up by asking for her response to female viewers who might have a hard time believing that a woman would make such a politically incorrect statement.

She emphasized that this march is really just as much for women as it is for unborn babies.

“As a woman, it’s very important to me that [women] be respected just as much as their babies, and I think it really hurts the women when their baby is taken away from them,” she said.

Later, Westen asked a young man named Chris why he was at the Walk for Life. He stressed that he was there to support his Catholic faith.

“We’re just here to support those brothers and sisters we’ve lost and those that are still alive, so we just pray for them,” he said.

Watch the full video to hear from more participants at the Walk for Life 2025.

