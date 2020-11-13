Pro-life Washington insider hopeful for future GOP agenda

November 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Marjorie Dannenfelser from the Susan B. Anthony List joins Jonathon Van Maren to discuss the 2020 election results and why we need to have hope as Americans.

Dannenfelser begins by giving listeners a behind the scenes look at the mood in the White House on election night. She also discusses the implications of the presidential race as well as the Republican wins in Congress.

Dannenfelser points out House GOP victories indicate positive sentiment toward the conservative movement and the birth of a new Republicanism.

Van Maren highlights the important role the Susan B. Anthony List played in getting new pro-life Republicans elected.

Listen to the full interview:

