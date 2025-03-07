Pro-lifer banned from Reddit forum for offering help to woman being coerced into abortion

In the name of being ‘pro-choice,’ women are being denied real choices. The reality is that much of what passes for ‘choice’ today is really just a push toward abortion, and the pro-abortion movement has worked hard to erase any alternative.

(Pregnancy Help News) — It took just one post. One message of hope. One offer of help.

I was banned from an abortion-focused Reddit forum for simply suggesting that a woman – who explicitly said she felt pressured into an abortion by her boyfriend – reach out to Option Line to find safe housing and support. The response I received was blunt: “We ban sharing of anti-abortion resources.”

There it was. No debate. No discussion. A clear and outright rejection of any alternative to abortion – even when a woman herself expressed hesitation and concern about her circumstances.

I found my way to this particular Reddit forum after following links from Aid Access, an organization that ships abortion pills through the mail, often circumventing traditional medical oversight. The contrast between the two was striking. Aid Access and similar groups claim to stand for “choice,” but when that choice is anything other than abortion, the door slams shut.

In the name of being “pro-choice,” women are being denied real choices. If a woman feels coerced into abortion, shouldn’t she have access to resources that can help her choose something different? Shouldn’t she be able to explore options for parenting or adoption without fear of being silenced? Shouldn’t she be allowed to know that safe housing and compassionate care exist for her?

But the reality is that much of what passes for “choice” today is really just a push toward abortion. The pro-abortion movement has worked hard to erase any alternative, portraying any mention of life-affirming support as dangerous or deceptive. But there is nothing deceptive about offering help. There is nothing misleading about telling a woman she is not alone.

The work of Option Line and thousands of pregnancy help organizations around the country is built on this simple truth: Women deserve better than abortion. They deserve real options, real support, and real empowerment. But in spaces dominated by the abortion industry, even the mere suggestion of help outside of abortion is seen as a threat.

If the only “choice” that can be discussed is abortion, then it was never about choice at all. It was about making sure women never hear about the life-affirming support available to them.

And that is what should spark outrage. Not that I was banned from a Reddit forum – but that women in need are being cut off from help they might desperately want.

Republished with permission from Pregnancy Help News.

