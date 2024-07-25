Pro-lifer Melissa Ohden shares how she miraculously survived horrific late-term abortion

Melissa Ohden recounted how she survived a saline infusion abortion that was forced on her then-teenage birth mother by her grandmother and how she later reunited with her birth mother. ‘I was aborted, but I lived,’ she declared.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life advocate Melissa Ohden shared how she survived an abortion as a baby, encouraging others to share their abortion stories as well.

In a July 19 video by Students for Life, Ohden, a well-known U.S. pro-life advocate, recalled how she reunited with her birth mother years after she was separated at birth after a failed abortion.

“In August of 1977, I survived a saline infusion abortion,” Melissa began. “My biological mother was a college student and had an abortion forced on her against her will by her mother, my grandmother.”

Since her grandmother was a nurse, she bypassed the regular procedures for an abortion and forced her 19-year-old daughter to undergo a secret procedure “with the help of her friend and colleague, the local abortionist.”

The abortionist attempted to kill Melissa by injecting a toxic salt solution into the amniotic fluid that surrounded her in the womb. The solution was designed to poison and scald Melissa to death as she was surrounded by the poisonous fluid within her mother’s womb.

After Melissa soaked in the toxic salt solution for five days, her mother was induced and expected to deliver a dead baby. To the abortionist’s surprise, Melissa had not died and was born alive.

However, Melissa was unaware of her birth story for years until her adoptive parents told her when she turned 14.

“As you can imagine it was devastating, but I knew I wanted to find my biological mother and father for more answers,” she explained.

Melissa obtained medical records that revealed both the identity of her birth parents and the account of her mother’s attempted abortion.

However, perhaps even more shocking than Melissa’s discovery was that of her mother when she learned that Melissa was alive.

“When I finally found my biological mother, I learned that she was told I had died that day at the hospital,” Melissa revealed. “She had no idea I was born alive. She didn’t even know if it was a little boy or girl.”

“I am so blessed that she is now a huge part of my life,” she declared.

“I will never forget the day I finally got to meet my birth mom,” she continued. “My half-sister was there with her holding my birth mother’s hand, and when I walked up to them, she placed my birth mother’s hand in mine.”

“It was so symbolic,” Melissa explained. “Our family was ripped apart by abortion and right there, God restored and redeemed so many broken pieces.”

Melissa encouraged other women to come forward to share their abortion stories, saying, “I share my story because I want that for every family. Abortion is destroying our families, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

“I was aborted, but I lived,” she declared.

