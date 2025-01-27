Pro-lifer seeking Liberal Party leadership falls short of nominations to enter race

Michael Clark thanked God for the inspiration to run and said the Liberal Party needs to ‘come back to the centre and drop the alt-left woke ideology’ if it ever is going have a hope in the future.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian businessman and Christian community organizer Michael Clark fell just 30 or so signatures short of the 300 nominations needed to officially enter the Liberal Party of Canada leadership race as its sole pro-life candidate.

“You know, I think this is just the beginning of my work in politics and maybe even helping the Liberal Party,” said Clark in a video posted to X on January 23.

“So, I want to thank, first of all, God for all the inspiration to run and to want to bring Christian principles back to Canada.”

Clark noted how his campaign came up 30 signatures short in the province of Saskatchewan, noting that the campaign gave it its all but came up short nonetheless.

He said the Liberal Party needs to “come back to the centre and drop the alt-left woke ideology” if it ever is going have a hope in the future.

Clark officially entered the Liberal leadership race extremely late in the game last week, promising not only to allow “pro-life views” in the party but to rid of “alt-left wacko, wokeism,” which he says has “destroyed it.”

“Me as a citizen, I don’t like what is happening in our country, how things are being managed,” Clark told LifeSiteNews in an interview. “I was not involved in politics – there were so many bad leaders that weren’t connecting with what everyday people were talking about.”

Clark confirmed with LifeSiteNews that he had secured the $350,000 buy-in fee needed to enter the Liberal leadership race.

Liberal Party leader Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in early January that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen, which is set to take place on March 9. Parliament has been prorogued until March 24 as a result, although Trudeau could resume it at any time.

Thus far, the two main candidates in the running to replace Trudeau are former world banker Mark Carney and Trudeau’s former Finance Minister and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, had choice words for Carney’s ties to global elites, calling him out as the “golden boy” of the World Economic Forum.

