Pro-lifer suffers ‘traumatic brain injury’ after brutal attack by leftists in Germany

KOBLENZ, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — Leftist pro-abortion activists attacked and injured peaceful pro-lifers during a rally in Germany.

On February 2, 2026, the pro-life group “SOS Leben” organized a campaign event in Koblenz, where they held up pro-life banners and prayed the Rosary. They were physically attacked by seven leftist pro-abortion thugs, leaving two of the pro-life men injured.

The Catholic group TFP (Tradition, Family, Property), several members of which were present at the event, has now released a video documenting the attack.

Shortly after the start of the pro-life rally, a man approached the pro-lifers and harassed them, yelling, “What kind of fascist s*** is this?”

The man then started to get physical and pushed some of the pro-lifers and tried to destroy a camera that one attendant was holding. The police were called, took note of the attacker’s personal details, and issued a ban from the premises against him before leaving again.

However, according to SOS Leben, the man returned about 10 minutes later with six others. Two of them attacked one of the pro-lifers, snatched leaflets from his hand, and threw a stone at him.

While other pro-life men from the TFP rushed to his aid, another group of left-wing extremists attacked them from behind. During the altercation, one pro-lifer took a full-blown strike to the back of the head. After a short while, pro-life men manage to pin some of the left-wing extremists on the ground and wait for the police to arrive and arrest them.

A large crowd gathered around the scene and took videos, while the pro-lifers continued to chant their slogans and pray the Rosary until the police arrived.

The leftists were arrested, and two pro-lifers were taken to the hospital, one with a traumatic brain injury and bruised head and the other with an injured jaw. Elias Burow from the TFP Germany, who organized the event, told LifeSiteNews that the two injured men are fine now, and he thanked “the Blessed Mother and Her angels” that no one sustained worse injuries despite the brutal attack.

“We oppose abortion because abortion is the murder of an innocent, unborn human being,” Burow told LifeSiteNews. “It is therefore a heinous crime against God, the order of creation, and Christian civilization. Every child is created in the image of God, and killing it is a terrible insult to its Creator, which must be stopped and atoned for.”

“Every day, thousands of innocent children are murdered in the womb,” he said. “It has become clear that abortion activists are just as ruthless in their attacks on defenders of life.”

“We will not be silenced. We will not allow our voices to be taken away, precisely because children are being silenced and their voices taken away. We will continue until the terrible sin of abortion is completely eradicated!”

“We are fighting for no less a cause than the honor of God, and for that reason alone we hope to be successful,” Burow concluded.

