Pro-lifers arrested for defense of unborn babies at Philadelphia abortion facilities

The rescuers, like any others who recognize an urgent situation, responded to dire circumstances of imminent peril in a spirit of intervention on behalf of innocent babies and beleaguered mothers.

(Red Rose Rescue) – This morning, pro-lifers entered two Philadelphia-area abortion facilities operated by Planned Parenthood: The Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center in Philadelphia and West Chester Surgical Center in West Chester, PA. They attempted to talk to women scheduled for abortions, and by refusing to leave the facility when told to do so by law enforcement, offered an act of non-violent defense of unborn children about to be aborted, resulting in their arrests.

The Red Rose Rescues are an innovative pro-life action on behalf of women scheduled for abortions, in which pro-lifers actually go inside abortion facilities offering help to women scheduled for abortions and providing an act of practical defense for their unborn children.

At approximately 8:00 AM this morning pro-lifers entered both abortion facilities and once inside, they quietly approached mothers seated in the waiting room and offered them red roses as a symbol of life. Attached to each rose was a card which stated on one side “You were made to love and to be loved… your goodness is greater than the difficulties of your situation. Circumstances in life change. A new life, however tiny, brings the promise of unrepeatable joy.” Phone numbers of local pregnancy help centers were also included.

Those involved in the Red Rose Rescue talked to women scheduled for abortions, extending to them words of encouragement and offering material help. In addition to reaching out to the mothers, the rescuers chose to remain in the clinic as an act of solidarity with the unborn children scheduled to be killed by the abortionist. The rescuers, like any others who recognize an urgent situation, responded to dire circumstances of imminent peril in a spirit of intervention on behalf of innocent babies and beleaguered mothers. Proverbs 24:11 states: “Rescue those who are being led away to death.”

When police officers arrived on the scene, the pro-lifers attempted to continue conversation with women, sat on the floor praying quietly and/or singing hymns until they were placed under arrest.

The Red Rose Rescue is modeled after the pro-life rescue activity of well-known Canadian pro-lifer Mary Wagner, who has repeatedly entered Toronto abortion centers and offered red roses to mothers waiting to have their children aborted.

Susan Johnson, speaking on behalf of the pro-life rescuers, explains: “The Red Rose Rescue is an act of charity for women who feel for whatever reason they must have their innocent unborn children killed. Those who took part were willing to embrace risks for these women and their babies. We will go into the very places where the unborn are put to death and extend help to the moms. Should this help be refused—we will not leave the abortion centers but remain in solidarity with the helpless victims oppressed by the injustice of abortion. Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta said that her work was “to go into the dark holes of the poor.”

The Red Rose Rescue is an action of going into the dark holes of the poor—namely abortion clinics where the innocent are rejected—and in these dark holes we seek to bring hope, true peace and the presence of God.

Those involved in the Red Rose Rescue include Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, CFR, Laura Gies, William Goodman, Linda Mueller, John Hinshaw, and Matthew Connolly.

For More Information, please contact:

Susan Johnson

908-507-0975

Published with permission from Red Rose Rescue.

