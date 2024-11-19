Pro-lifers attacked, spray-painted by angry woman at Johns Hopkins University

A woman at Johns Hopkins University vandalized TFP Student Action volunteers’ pro-life signs with black paint, spray painting them in the process. She also ripped and tore the signs while yelling at the men, ‘Why are you here? Get off my campus!’

BALTIMORE, Maryland (Live Action) — Pro-life advocates from the organization TFP Student Action were attacked by an angry woman at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, on November 4.

Video of the incident shows the woman defacing the group’s pro-life signs with black paint, spray painting the members themselves in the process. She also rips and tears the signs, and yells at the men, “Why are you here? Get off my campus!”

“Getting spray-painted is not pleasant,” said Nathan Kinley, a TFP volunteer. “My sign and my jacket got ruined. But the sacrifice is all worth it because I know I’m building a culture that will protect the next generation and help restore family values in America.”

Police arrived at the scene and the woman told them she “didn’t really do nothing” — despite the video and damaged signs suggesting otherwise. “You don’t have the right to do that,” a responding officer told her. “That is wrong.”

TFP members told the police they would like the assailant to reimburse them for the property damage. The group says it will press charges against the woman.

“Today, I saw what toxic feminism looks like up close. It’s not pretty. Not only does the abortion movement destroy innocent lives, but it would also like to take your freedom of speech away,” said TFP Student Action director John Ritchie. “But we must continue to be the voice of the voiceless. We must continue to proclaim the truth: Preborn babies are fully human, created by God with the inalienable right to life. Therefore, abortion is a grave sin.”

“You know there’s something terribly wrong with the culture when eagle eggs have more protection than unborn humans,” Ritchie went on. “If you disturb an eagle nest, you go to prison for a year. But when an innocent child is aborted and tossed into a dumpster, that so-called ‘choice’ is celebrated by about half the country.”

