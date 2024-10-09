Pro-lifers cannot let pro-abortion lies go unanswered ahead of the 2024 election

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the pro-abortion lies that pro-life advocates need to combat ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections.

Jonathon begins the episode by noting one of the main tactics used by pro-abortion activists, with the full backing of the mainstream press, to influence the vote in the upcoming election. “One of the primary tactics is just to take these stories, in many cases stories that have little to do with abortion and nothing to do with pro-life laws, and make them stick in the minds of the American people,” the host said.

Jonathon notes that while abortion has been a significant issue in each presidential election going back to 1980, this year’s election is the abortion election because Kamala Harris has essentially decided to run on the issue, as shown by how often she talks about abortion in interviews and by her selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who, like her, has shown support for abortion up to and even after birth.

“In fact, abortion is one of the few issues where Kamala Harris sounds coherent,” Jonathon said. “She has no idea how to answer detailed questions on the economy and almost no idea how to answer questions on illegal immigration or foreign policy. But when it comes to abortion, she knows what she’s talking about because abortion is something she cares about very, very deeply.”

The host dove further into how Harris and the Democratic Party are making abortion the issue of the 2024 election, underscoring that Harris became the first presidential candidate to visit an abortion facility and how chemical abortions and vasectomies were offered by Planned Parenthood right outside July’s Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“And, of course, this puts pro-lifers in a particularly difficult position because we don’t have a candidate that’s fighting hard on the pro-life issue. Donald Trump has been backing away from the abortion issue,” he said.

Later in the episode, Jonathon discussed one story the press has spun with the help of the abortion lobby: that of Amber Thurman, a Georgia woman whose case was cited at last week’s vice-presidential debate by Tim Walz. Thurman took abortion pills to abort the twins she was nine weeks pregnant with, but the pills failed to completely abort the children, resulting in her developing sepsis, a known side effect of the drug listed on the box.

After Thurman went to the hospital, the doctors delayed performing a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure to remove the infected fetal remains from her body, which ended up killing her. But Jonathon noted that the D&C procedure wouldn’t have been illegal under Georgia’s abortion law because the unborn children were already dead. The doctors simply waited too long, which tragically resulted in Thurman’s death.

“But, of course, what do you think the press did?” the host asked rhetorically. “They immediately claimed that this had something to do with abortion. So MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell claimed that D&C procedures are illegal in Georgia. And this claim is categorically false; it is illegal right now [in Georgia] to perpetrate a D&C procedure on a baby who is alive in the womb, which was not the case with Amber Thurman. Her babies had already been – and it must be pointed out – legally killed.”

“What actually happened is that a woman tragically died due to a known side effect printed on the box of a dangerous abortion drug. The narrative pushed by the press and the Harris/Walz abortion ticket is that Thurman died because of laws protecting preborn children, and this is one of several similar cases.”

