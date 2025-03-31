Pro-lifers celebrate as major Canadian abortion mill to close after 30+ years

'Praise God. This is fantastic news,' wrote Campaign Life Coalition's Pete Baklinski in response to Vancouver's Elizabeth Bagshaw Clinic saying it will be shuttering its doors after 35 years.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian abortion mill that has been killing babies for over three decades will be closing its doors for good at the end of June.

The Elizabeth Bagshaw Clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia, has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of June when its lease runs out, claiming that because it only has one more year of funding it “did not make sense” to try and relocate.

The news of the abortuary’s closure was immediately praised by Campaign Life Coalition as a huge win for life.

“Praise God. This is fantastic news,” wrote CLC’s Director of Communications Pete Baklinski on X.

🚨 BREAKING: B.C. abortion mill to shut down A Vancouver abortion mill that has operated for more than three decades and snuffed out the lives of countless preborn babies is shutting its doors due to funding uncertainty. "The Elizabeth Bagshaw Clinic says the facility's lease…

“Babies’ lives will be spared. Spread the good news!”

According to the abortuary’s board of directors, it said it will be working with local health authorities to continue to promote access to abortion and contraception.

The clinic is named after Dr. Elizabeth Bagshaw, who set up and operated Canada’s first birth control clinic in 1932 when such drugs were still illegal.

At the time, Bagshaw’s Hamilton, Ontario clinic was condemned by the local Catholic bishop, J.T. McNally, who vocally opposed her work and reaffirmed Church teaching on the grave immorality of contraception, calling it “blasphemous, degrading, dehumanizing.”

Working against life for decades, Bagshaw was eventually inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame and was also invested into the Order of Canada.

As reported by LifeSiteNews years ago, the Bagshaw abortuary was forced to move in 2000 due to its building owners refusing to renew its lease, as the abortion mill’s operations were generating “too much hassle” for other tenants.

Before it moved, the abortuary was responsible for the death of some 3,000 preborn babies annually, with that number rising over the years.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, roughly equivalent to the population of Alberta.

Recently, a pro-life group warned that Canada is “gaining” a reputation on the “world stage” as being a “haven” for those who provide abortions, mostly due to the fact that the nation’s complete lack of regulations allow the deadly procedure to be carried out at any stage of pregnancy for any reason.

