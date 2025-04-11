Pro-lifers celebrate failure of assisted suicide bill in Maryland: ‘We are extremely grateful’

The so-called End of Life Option Act failed to make it out of committee before the current session of the Maryland legislature ended.

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) – Legislation to make Maryland the latest U.S. state to permit doctor-assisted suicide died this week as the 447th session of the Maryland General Assembly ended without taking up the so-called “End of Life Option Act.”

The bill would have allowed patients determined to have six months to live or less to allow doctors to help end their lives after two oral requests and one written request. One of the oral requests would have to be made alone with the physician, and the written request would require two witnesses.

The bill had the strong support of euthanasia advocacy groups, but no votes had been taken on the House or Senate versions before the deadline, causing it to die in committee for the time being.

“We are extremely grateful to our supporters and partners who took action to oppose this dangerous bill that would license medical providers to kill and reduce the standard of medical care for all,” Maryland Right to Life said. “Maryland Right to Life testified against the House bill alongside our partners including the Dignity Mandate and Patients Rights Action Fund, who collaborated to present expert legal and medical witness testimonies.

“Maryland Right to Life supporters sent an amazing 8,424 letters to legislators urging them to vote against the Physician Assisted Suicide to protect vulnerable individuals and the integrity of the medical profession,” the group added. “THANK YOU!”

In America, nine states plus the District of Columbia currently allow assisted suicide. In March, Delaware took a step closer to becoming the 10th with its own legalization bill, although it has yet to become law.

Support is available to talk those struggling with suicidal thoughts out of ending their lives. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 988.

