Pro-lifers celebrate historic overturn of Roe v. Wade: ‘Babies lives matter’

'God bless America and forgive us our sins. All sixty million of them,' wrote one commentator.
(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life activists and political commentators from across America have publicly expressed their joy with the much-anticipated overturning of Roe v. Wade this morning.  

“Roe v Wade is OVERRULED!!!” celebrated pro-life activist and founder of Live Action Lila Rose.  

“Today is the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Today Roe v Wade was overturned. May His merciful heart touch each of our hearts. To see the value of every life, every child. As we change law, may our hearts change too,” added Rose, giving thanks to God for the landmark ruling.  

“ROE IS OVERTURNED!!!! Let’s go!!!!!!” applauded Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate.  

“This is a win for women! This is a win for children! Babies lives matter and they always will,” added Johnson. 

“Today, on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, countless prayers were answered as the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v Wade. Glory to Jesus Christ! O most holy heart of Jesus, fountain of every blessing, I adore you!” exclaimed Catholic podcast host Matt Fradd.  

In addition to activists, pro-life political commentators also took the time to celebrate the monumental victory for the pro-life movement. 

“This is one of the greatest days in American history. Praise God,” reacted conservative commentator Matt Walsh. 

“History will look back on today like we look back on the abolition of slavery and the liberation of the concentration camps. It is a day when abject evil has suffered a major defeat, and many innocent humans will live and be free because of it,” added Walsh.  

“God bless America and forgive us our sins. All sixty million of them,” wrote Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing, referring to the shocking 60-million babies that have been murdered in the womb since the initial Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.  

“BREAKING: THE SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED ROE V WADE,” celebrated journalist Jack Posobiec, who has changed his Twitter name to “No Roe Poso” in honor of the decision.  

“HOSANNA! HOSANNA IN THE HIGHEST! BLESSED IS HE WHO COMES IN THE NAME OF THE LORD!” added the reporter.  

