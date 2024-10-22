Pro-lifers complete 5,000-mile relay race forming a massive cross over the United States

LIFE Runners finished the world’s longest-spanning pro-life event, forming a cross-shaped relay of 5,000 miles across America to raise awareness for the unborn, with the support of several Catholic bishops and LifeSiteNews.

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-lifers have finished the world’s largest spanning pro-life event, forming a massive cross-shaped relay as they walked and ran over 5,000 miles across America.

On October 19, LIFE Runners celebrated the end of their 2024 A-Cross America relay race with Benedictine College students running into Roe Park in Kansas where they were met by fellow pro-lifers and a special visit from local Archbishop Joseph Naumann.

“This was a truly great encouraging public witness, impacting hearts and minds for saving lives with the ‘REMEMBER The Unborn’ message,” LIFE Runners founder Patrick Castle told LifeSiteNews.

“For such a time as this when society encourages the lie that abortion is a solution, we need to encourage people to choose life and help them find real solutions,” he continued.

The pro-life relay began in September in four corners of the United States, including California, New York, Texas, and North Dakota. The relay covers 5,183 miles, or 12 million steps, making it the longest-spanning pro-life event in the world.

“We were so encouraged by the great support of our 27 LIFE Runners bishops, three of them were able to attend a kickoff or the finish line event: Archbishop Naumann, Archbishop Cordileone, and Bishop Folda,” Castle revealed. “Our national chaplain, Bishop Paprocki, ran some of the Relay legs.”

The pro-lifers travelled across America, wearing “Remember the Unborn” shirts and sharing the pro-life message of joy and hope to all they met along the way. The relay traveled through seven of the 10 states that have pro-abortion constitutional amendment proposals on the ballot for this election season.

“Our ‘All In Christ for Pro-Life!’ team cheer was welcomed encouragement for those battling the culture of death,” Castle said.

Their journey also took them by several Planned Parenthood facilities, where the pro-lifers stopped to pray for all those harmed by abortion.

In Omaha, LIFE Runners passed LifeSiteNews’ massive 14-foot-high, 48-foot-wide “Christ is King” billboard, which is visible from the local Planned Parenthood.

“When arriving to Planned Parenthood, this encouraging billboard is life-saving for abortion-bound mothers,” Castle said. “For those departing from an abortion appointment, this billboard is soul-saving, as it reminds them that Christ forgives and redeems.”

The relay was sponsored by the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Avera Health, Benedictine College, Bott Radio, Cemcast, Choose Life Marketing, DDI Media, the Diocese of Fargo, EWTN, LifeSiteNews, Midwest Advertising, Scheels, Straub Construction, Thomas More Society, and Veronica’s Journey.

The final rally, held in Overland Park, Kansas, was covered by two Kansas City TV news stations, LifeSite’s own John-Henry Westen, and Bott Radio. Castle also thanked Benedictine College President Stephen Minnis “who has supported our apostolate activity at Benedictine College for many years.”

The rally celebrated the conclusion of another successful relay with a blessing from Archbishop Naumann after Benedictine College students complete the final leg of the journey.

“Thank you, LIFE Runners, for keeping the faith and fighting the good fight by raising awareness of the sanctity of human life,” the archbishop said. “Please support the A-Cross America Relay for Pro-Life and join the race to save moms and babies from the predatory abortion industry.”

“Life will be victorious!” he declared.

